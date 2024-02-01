Member of the Little Rock Nine to visit Oneonta

Feb. 1—Minnijean Brown-Trickey, a member of the Little Rock Nine — a group that helped to desegregate public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas — is scheduled to discuss her experience and commitment to social justice as SUNY Oneonta's 2024 Black History Month Distinguished Lecturer.

The event is sheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Field House.

As a member of the Little Rock Nine, Brown-Trickey changed history by striding through the front doors of Central High School in Little Rock, helping desegregate public schools and alter the course of education in America, according to a media release.

She transferred to Central High School in 1957 following the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which required public schools to be desegregated.

Since then, she's dedicated her life to social justice as an award-winning teacher, writer, and community worker, the release said.

The event is free, sponsored by the SUNY Oneonta Office of Equity and Inclusion, the OEI Capek Family Fund for Inclusive Excellence, SUNY Oneonta Activities Council and Hartwick College.

Register at https://forms.office.com/r/UkZHG9GxVx