Member of North Memphis drug gang sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials say

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in Memphis.

Craig Parham was sentenced to 180 months, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to information presented in court, from September 2017 through March 2020, Parham and his co-conspirators formed a group named the Smokey City Bullies, or SCB.

This group distributed illegal narcotics in the North Memphis area (Smokey City), officials said.

Most of the individuals displayed their affiliation to the group through their Facebook accounts.

The Facebook accounts depicted the individuals displaying SCB memorabilia, inside locations where controlled purchases during the investigation were made, and in front of other locations where state search warrants had been previously executed.

They also posted photographs of themselves displaying drugs, guns, and cash, according to the release.

The SCBs primarily sold illegal narcotics out of two residences in Smokey City. The first residence was a duplex on North Dunlap Street in Memphis; the second was located on Keel Avenue, also in Memphis.

According to the release, Members of the Smokey City Bullies worked rotating shifts to sell illegal narcotics to customers at those houses.

These residences were around the corner from one another, and their backyards were adjacent.

The long-term investigation involved confidential informants, undercover buys, undercover surveillance, and Facebook search warrants, officials said.

Parham participated in the following controlled buys:

On Dec. 19, 2019, he had a gun in his waistband when he sold approximately 54 grams of cocaine base to an undercover ATF agent.

On March 4, 2020, he sold approximately 28 grams of cocaine base and 14 grams of powder cocaine to an undercover ATF agent on Dunlap.

He pled guilty on March 3, 2022.

On Sept. 15, he was sentenced to prison, followed by three years’ supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:















