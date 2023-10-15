Member of public killed outside migrant accommodation centre

Counter terror officers are helping police investigate after a member of the public was killed outside a migrant accommodation centre.

The incident is understood to have begun inside the migrant accommodation where one person was stabbed before the suspect went outside and is accused of stabbing a second man to death.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He was questioned by police and remained in custody on Sunday evening.

Cleveland Police are leading the investigation into the stabbings which are understood to have taken place before dawn on Sunday morning. Initial inquiries led to the force calling in Counter Terrorism Policing North East. There were also reports of a large knife having been recovered from the area.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Counter Terrorism Policing has deployed its specialist capabilities to help establish what happened. It is not believed that there is any outstanding threat to the public and the local community connected to this incident.

“A cordon remains in place and a search is ongoing at a property in the area. The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital and remains there with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Serious assault

The local air ambulance service said it was alerted to a report of a serious assault in the town centre area just before 6am on Sunday. “We had a doctor and paramedic team activated at 5.55am this morning. They responded to reports of an assault in Hartlepool. They arrived on the scene at 6.11am,” said a spokesman.

Residents woke to a fleet of 999 vehicles in the city centre with Cleveland Police erecting cordons throughout the town. A blue crime scene tent was also put up on Raby Road, which runs through the centre of the town, as officers diverted vehicles and pedestrians away from the scene.

Residents were unable to get within 100 metres of the tent and police tape also blocked access to sections of neighbouring roads. Around a dozen police vehicles were stationed in the area with residents estimating around 30 officers were in attendance.

There are currently more than 50,000 migrants being housed in hotels across the UK at a cost of £8 million with thousands more in dispersal accommodation run by councils.

Ministers are attempting to reduce the numbers by transferring migrants to large accommodation sites including two former RAF bases at Wethersfield in Essex, where nearly 200 are currently housed, and at RAF Scampton, which has yet to open as an asylum camp.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, which has been commissioned by the Home Office to house up to 500 asylum seekers, is due to take back its first 39 migrants after they were evacuated from the vessel on Aug 11 after the discovery of legionella bacteria, the cause of the potentially deadly Legionnaires Disease.

