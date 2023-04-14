Member of State Police Most Wanted list, accused of Holyoke murder, turns self in

A member of the Massachusetts Most Wanted Fugitives list turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning, police say.

Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores, 21, of Springfield, was sought by State Police for the alleged murder of Luis Ramos on December 7, 2022 in Holyoke.

Officers responding to the area that day found Ramos face down in a backyard near Pine Street and Sargeant Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Holyoke authorities. Ramos was transported to a nearby hospital where he later passed.

Police say Pabon Flores fired 10 rounds at the victim and fled the scene after crashing his vehicle. Officials obtained an arrest warrant for Pabon Flores and have been searching for him ever since.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials say Pabon Flores surrendered at Holyoke District Court accompanied by his attorney. Holyoke Police booked him at their station and brought him back to the courthouse where he was arraigned on the murder charge.

Pabon Flores was held without bail on the murder warrant and for an existing bail for a separate case out of Chicopee District Court was revoked.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation.

