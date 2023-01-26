Member of Swinomish Tribe sentence for dealing drugs on reservation, elsewhere

A member of the Swinomish Indian Tribe was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday for dealing drugs on the Swinomish Reservation and elsewhere in Skagit County while carrying a gun.

Case records said that on March 14, 2022, 28-year-old Robert Andrew Johnny was a passenger in a car where officers found 90,000 fentanyl pills, two kilos of methamphetamine, four guns and $10,000 cash.

When police searched Johnny’s home, they found more than 2,800 fentanyl pills and additional methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Previously, in June 2021, police searched a car that Johnny had been driving and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Also in the car was a backpack with a gun inside as well as items bearing Johnny’s name, documents said.

Last October, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors highlighted the danger of the fentanyl and methamphetamine Johnny distributed on the Swinomish Reservation and elsewhere in Skagit County when asking for a six-year prison sentence.

After he serves his prison sentence, Johnny must complete four years of supervised release.