Member of Tuscarawas County Board of Elections charged with failure to file income taxes

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A member of the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections has been arraigned on 10 charges related to his alleged failure to pay income taxes to the village of Sugarcreek.

Jeremiah M. Johnson of Sugarcreek faces six counts of failure to file income taxes and four counts of failure to remit. All are unclassified misdemeanors. The charges were filed by the Ohio Department of Taxation on Jan. 12.

Each charge is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and up to 500 hours of community service.

He recently appeared before Magistrate Michael Daily in New Philadelphia Municipal Court, where he entered a not guilty plea. He was released on his own recognizance.

Johnson had no comment following his arraignment.

He has been a member of the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections since 2019. Members of the board of elections are paid $10,569 annually, according to county Auditor Larry Lindberg. Board members are considered public employees and are covered under the Public Employees Retirement System. Board members also receive medical insurance coverage.

Thomas Hisrich, chairman of the board of elections, had no comment on the charges.

A former mayor of Sugarcreek, Johnson owns a pizza business in the village. He is also the political director of the Tuscarawas County Democratic Party and a member of its central committee.

