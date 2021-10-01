Members get a $20 bonus card with $100 purchase at REI right now—here's how to get yours

Shop outdoor essentials, from clothing to backpacks, at REI and get $20 in savings when you spend over $100.

It may be getting colder outside, but that doesn’t mean outdoor activities have to go. There are still trails to hike and places to camp, and if you're planning to get outside, REI is offering a sweet deal that gives Co-op members the chance to spend more and save more on the gear they need.

Through Monday, October 11, Co-op members get a $20 bonus card to spend from Friday, October 15 through Monday, October 25 with every purchase of $100 or more. As a consumer co-op (REI is owned by its customer-members, instead of shareholders), REI invites its shoppers to become owners through membership: Membership gets you an annual dividend of 10% back on your eligible purchases that year, the ability to trade in gear for credit and more. Joining the co-op (for life!) requires a one-time payment of $20—of course, with this deal, you'll get that membership fee back with your first $100 purchase.

Members will be able to use the $20 card on one purchase (used gear is excluded) or rentals and shop services at REI stores. That means you can shop for fleece clothing, outdoor furniture, casual boots and even REI’s flash jackets (some of which are already discounted) and get some money back for future purchases of outdoor essentials. Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on the site already that can earn you that bonus card, including camping essentials at up to 30% off and men's and women’s clothing.

If you’re looking to keep warm during your next outdoor adventure, check out the Kuhl Flight women’s fleece jacket on sale for $124.93. Usually listed for $179, the midweight piece, which the brand said keeps its insulating properties even when wet, is 30% off. Men can also keep warm outside with the Co-op Norquest GTX jacket from REI's in-house label on sale for $148.83. This insulated jacket typically costs shoppers $299, but REI is offering it with a $150.17 price cut. The jacket promises waterproof, breathable and windproof protection, making it a great all-weather choice.

This Kelty long sleeping bag promises protection and warmth on your next camping trip for less than $200 at REI.

For campers, this Kelty Cosmic Down 0 sleeping bag is marked down 35% from its list price to $167.73. REI says this long-length sleeping bag features a “soft yet durable” nylon taffeta shell and a polyester taffeta lining that the outlet says “feels like satin sheets on your skin.” You can add more to your next backpacking trip with the Millican Smith Roll 25L backpack, which is on sale from its standard price of $195 down to $145.93. REI says the backpack features removable waist and sternum straps for cycling and hiking, spare compartments for laptops and tech and external attachments for walking poles or a camera tripod.

REI's Co-op membership promises less stress on the wallets of those who adore the outdoors—and this new offer lives up to that promise. Check out the Co-op benefits yourself and see how you can save more before hitting your favorite trail once again.

