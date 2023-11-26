Here are members of the 2023 State Journal-Register First Citizen selection committee
The State Journal-Register First Citizen is selected each year by a thoughtful and dedicated panel of community leaders. The 2023 selection committee included:
◦Garth "Butch" Elzea, 2008 First Citizen and community volunteer.
◦Tom Fitch, vice president, facilities, real estate, construction, Springfield Clinic
◦Nalo Thomas Mitchell, executive director, Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum
◦Bernard Schoenburg, retired political writer and columnist, The State Journal-Register
◦Sheila Walk, executive director, Arts Council of Springfield.
