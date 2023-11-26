Here are members of the 2023 State Journal-Register First Citizen selection committee

Springfield State Journal- Register
The State Journal-Register's First Citizen Awards
The State Journal-Register's First Citizen Awards

The State Journal-Register First Citizen is selected each year by a thoughtful and dedicated panel of community leaders. The 2023 selection committee included:

◦Garth "Butch" Elzea, 2008 First Citizen and community volunteer.

◦Tom Fitch, vice president, facilities, real estate, construction, Springfield Clinic

◦Nalo Thomas Mitchell, executive director, Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum

◦Bernard Schoenburg, retired political writer and columnist, The State Journal-Register

◦Sheila Walk, executive director, Arts Council of Springfield.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here are members of the SJ-R 2023 First Citizen selection committee

Recommended Stories