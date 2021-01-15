The members of Congress who objected to Joe Biden's Electoral College win amid Capitol riot

WASHINGTON – With President Donald Trump continuing to erroneously claim he won the election in the lead-up to Jan. 6, several Republican allies planned to fight the results when Congress met to formally count the votes of the Electoral College.

But the deadly pro-Trump riot that took place that day forced a recess to the process, and some GOP lawmakers backed down from their plans to object to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in some states.

States had already certified their Electoral College results, and Biden secured the election with 306 votes to Trump's 232.

In the next step of the certification process, the Constitution requires both chambers of Congress to meet before the inauguration to count the electoral votes from every state. The typically ceremonial event drew more attention this year when a group of Republican lawmakers said they planned to contest the results.

Any objection to a state's results would require support from at least one House representative and one senator to be considered, and the two chambers would meet separately to debate and vote on any disputes.

Vice President Mike Pence officially declared Biden the winner at 3:41 a.m. EST on Jan. 7, after lawmakers reconvened to complete the process following the violence at the Capitol. Votes to object to state results proceeded for only two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, while others lacked the support needed to come to a vote. The efforts were unsuccessful.

These are the lawmakers who brought challenges to states' Electoral College results or voted to overturn the election results, followed by those who backed down from their earlier stance.

Lawmakers who objected

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Alabama

Tuberville voted to support objections for both contested states.

Tuberville, a freshman Republican senator who was sworn into office Jan. 3, first indicated in December that he might fight the vote.

"It's impossible. It is impossible what happened," Tuberville, said referring to Biden's victory. "But we're going to get that corrected."

"You'll see what's coming. You've been reading about in the House. We're going to have to do it in the Senate," Tuberville stated.

On Saturday, he announced his support for Cruz's effort, saying he "will vote to reject electors from disputed states until that commission has an opportunity to conduct its review, which I believe can and should happen before Inauguration Day."

Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama

Brooks voted to support objections for both the contested states.

Brooks led the effort in the House of Representatives to reject Biden's Electoral College victory. The GOP congressman said he wanted to reject the electoral votes certified by states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania that he claims had "flawed election systems."

The congressman said “dozens” of members plan on challenging the results.

SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) JOINS 30+ CONGRESSMEN IN OBJECTING to electoral college vote submissions from states with such flawed election systems as to render their election results untrustworthy.



BAM! The fight for America’s Republic IS ON!



WATCH JANUARY 6, STARTING 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/vjcUW9ec6U — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 30, 2020

Rep. Jerry Carl, Alabama

Carl voted to support objections for both the contested states.

“I have legitimate concerns about the integrity of our elections process, and there are serious questions my colleagues and I are seeking answers to,” the freshman congressman said.

He continued, “Americans deserve the right to participate in free and fair elections, but many voters feel they were robbed of this opportunity in states where verified fraud and irregularities occurred on November 3rd. If given the opportunity to challenge electors from these states, I will certainly do so. President Trump has had our backs, and now is the time for us to have his as he rightfully pursues challenges to election fraud.”

Americans have the right to vote in free & fair elections, but many voters feel they were robbed of this opportunity in states where verified fraud & irregularities occurred. If given the opportunity to challenge electors from these states, I will. #al01 https://t.co/0slsizkRG7 — Jerry Carl (@CarlForAlabama) December 29, 2020

Rep. Mike Rogers, Alabama

Rogers voted to support objections for both the contested states.

Rogers said in a statement he will join other lawmakers in an effort to challenge the Electoral College votes in key states.

He claimed the "allegations of election fraud must be thoroughly investigated before Congress can act. The results of a handful of states critical to both campaigns are in serious doubt. Our elections should be free, fair and transparent. The 2020 election was not. Therefore, I will object to the results of the Electoral College.”

Rep. Barry Moore, Alabama

Moore voted to support objections for both the contested states.

Moore said on Twitter that he would back Brooks' challenge in Congress.

"It’s my honor to stand with @RepMoBrooks," he tweeted. "we met in his office yesterday it’s time to stand it’s time we draw a line I. The sand and advance #ElectionIntegrity ...it’s the new #woke."

Rep. Robert Aderholt, Alabama

Aderholt voted to support objections for both contested states.

Aderholt released a statement explaining his position on Congress certifying the electoral process, saying that "it is clear to me that Congress has the final review of the electoral process and this is not just a ceremonial act.”

"Therefore, based on the overwhelming questions that have been raised about moving forward with the approval of the electors from the states" Aderhold stated, saying he came "to the conclusion" that "there are too many reports of serious fraud for this not to be debated in the House and Senate.”

"We owe it to the American people to investigate what exactly transpired during this election year, and if state laws were broken by activist judges who decided to make election law on their own," he continued, also saying he supports Cruz's efforts for a commission.

Rep. Gary Palmer, Alabama

Palmer voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona

Biggs voted to support objections for both contested states.

Biggs, who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Fox Business the group that met with Trump discussed the process for objecting to electoral votes on Jan. 6.

"We think we're going to actually be able to contest this, as you say, with at least one objection from the House — and we'll have dozens of objectors in the House — and then at least one in the Senate, and we think we'll have more than that," he said.

Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona

Gosar voted to support objections for both contested states.

Gosar confirmed that he was among the earliest Republicans to sign onto Brooks' effort, hoping to prevent the House from certifying the results of the Electoral College on Jan. 6, the USA TODAY Network's Arizona Republic reported.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, Arizona

Lesko voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. David Schweikert, Arizona

Schweikert voted to support an objection for Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

Rep. Rick Crawford, Arkansas

Crawford voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Mike Garcia, California

Garcia voted to support objections for both contested states.

“I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and breakdowns in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination,” Garcia said in a statement. “We need a full forensic audit of several states to ensure all Americans have confidence in our elections."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, California

McCarthy voted to support objections for both contested states.

McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, expressed support ahead of Congress meeting for his colleagues' efforts.

“I think it's right that we have the debate. I mean, you see now that senators are going to object, the House is going to object — how else do we have a way to change the election problems?” McCarthy said.

Rep. Ken Calvert, California

Calvert voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Darrell Issa, California

Issa voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, California

LaMalfa voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Devin Nunes, California

Nunes voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, California

Obernolte voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado

Boebert voted to support objections for both contested states.

“Several states removed voter safeguards during the 2020 elections that violated provisions in their respective state constitutions and the United States Constitution,” Boebert said in a statement.

She continued, “As a representative sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution, it is my responsibility to object to the Electoral College results that were recorded under these circumstances. The American people deserve secure and fair elections. Unfortunately, the 2020 election was neither of those things.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn, Colorado

Lamborn voted to support objections for both contested states.

Lamborn told Colorado Public Radio, "There were irregularities in ... some of these states."

"Whether it rises to the level of widespread fraud, I'd like to get to the bottom of that, and I don't have an answer for that," he continued.

I will object to the Electoral College results due to election irregularities. A fair election system is a fundamental building block of our republic & my constituents deserve to know that the election was free of fraud. @realDonaldTrump fought for us, on #JAN6 I'll fight for him pic.twitter.com/9LSj5Dao94 — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) January 4, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida

Gaetz voted to support objections for both contested states.

Gaetz, one of Trump's most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill, tweeted he will join fellow GOP lawmakers to "OBJECT to electors from states that didn't run clean elections."

On January 6th, I'm joining with the fighters in Congress.



We're going to OBJECT to electors from states that didn't run clean elections. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 21, 2020

Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida

Donalds voted to support objections for both contested states.

Donalds wrote in a statement he will object to the certification to "ask legitimate questions to restore faith in our election system."

"Unlike my Democratic colleagues," he continued, "I refuse to turn a blind eye to the fact that several states, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, neglected the oath of their constitution and the United States Constitution to follow their election laws."

Every Floridian and American deserves to believe that our elections result from a transparent and lawful democratic process. I will object to the certification process on January 6th and will ask legitimate questions to restore faith in our election system. pic.twitter.com/eoTyiiCYG2 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) December 31, 2020

Rep. John Rutherford, Florida

Rutherford voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rutherford tweeted that he will object to Electoral College results showing Biden won the presidential election.

"On January 6th, I will join my colleagues in objecting to any electors from states where serious allegations of election fraud exist and in some cases civil litigation remains pending."

On January 6th, I will OBJECT. It is up to the state legislatures in the six contested states to move quickly and do what they know is right. See my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/87v1BmsRUT — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 1, 2021

Rep. Bill Posey, Florida

Posey voted to support objections for both contested states.

“There has not been a serious investigation by federal agencies into the growing body of evidence of election fraud," Posey told USA TODAY Network paper TCPalm in a statement Monday, "and among the court cases dismissed, most were dismissed on technical grounds rather than review of evidence of fraud, thus I will object as the evidence must be examined."

Rep. Brian Mast, Florida

Mast voted to support objections for both contested states.

"It’s clear that Congress only intends to act when it will hurt President Trump, and I will not go along with this farce, " Mast said in his statement. "Therefore, in the absence of a congressional investigation into fraud in the 2020 presidential election, I will oppose certifying the results."

Rep. Scott Franklin, Florida

Franklin voted to support objections for both contested states.

Franklin announced Monday that he will join fellow Republicans in challenging the results of the 2020 election on Wednesday.

"Following the election, there has been a lack of transparency in counting votes in several states that merit closer scrutiny," Franklin said in a statement. "For that reason, I will join my Republican colleagues in challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election to ensure that there is a fair election process that counts every legally casted vote."

Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida

Cammack voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida

Diaz-Balart voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Neal Dunn, Florida

Dunn voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Florida

Gimenez voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Greg Steube, Florida

Steube voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Daniel Webster, Florida

Webster voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia

Greene voted to support objections for both contested states.

Greene, who was elected to represent Georgia in the last election and who has promoted QAnon conspiracies, told Fox News, "We will be raising objections to the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden for multiple states."

I refuse to certify a stolen election.



It is the duty of Congress to secure the integrity of our elections.



On Jan. 6th, I will #FightForTrump. https://t.co/t0WxUQpvnu — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 31, 2020

Rep. Jody Hice, Georgia

Hice voted to support objections for both contested states.

Hice was among other GOP members who met with Trump.

He tweeted that he would “lead an objection to Georgia’s electors” when a joint session of Congress gathers Jan. 6 to tally votes.

Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President's legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress.



I will lead an objection to Georgia's electors on Jan 6.



The courts refuse to hear the President's legal case.



We're going to make sure the People can! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 22, 2020

Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia

Clyde voted to support objections for both contested states.

Fox News reported Clyde will join those planning to object to the election results.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

Loudermilk voted to support objections for both contested states.

Loudermilk said in a statement he plans to join his Republican colleagues in objecting after he claimed he reported evidence of voter fraud, and “the informant had never been contacted by the Secretary of State’s office."

Jordan Fuchs of the Georgia Secretary of State's office reportedly told 11Alive News that the Secretary of State's office had contacted Loudermilk's informant within 24 hours after they were notified and, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the signature audit performed in the state found no evidence of voter fraud.

"After weeks of researching Georgia’s handling of the 2020 General Election, I have a reasonable and significant doubt that the electors selected to represent Georgia in the electoral college actually reflect the true will of the people of Georgia," Laudermilk said, continuing that he will object.

Rep. Rick Allen, Georgia

Allen voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, Georgia

Carter voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Russ Fulcher, Idaho

Fulcher voted to support objections for both contested states.

Fulcher said Monday he will object to Wednesday's certification.

In a video message posted on Twitter Fulcher explained his thinking, saying: this last November there were undeniable occurrences where either state officials or a court, bypassed their applicable state legislatures and redefined many of their respected election parameters."

My thoughts on this Wednesday’s Electoral College certification. pic.twitter.com/VYa6soGgWn — Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) January 4, 2021

“These actions warrant that Congress exercise its constitutional responsibility to question election results for any state in violation of their own election laws,” Fulcher said.

Rep. Mike Bost, Illinois

Bost voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Mary Miller, Illinois

Miller voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana

Banks voted to support objections for both contested states.

Banks released a statement on Sunday stating he would contest the results

"Last month, I and 125 other Members of Congress urged the judicial branch to clarify this apparent contradiction. Since the question remains unresolved, the Constitution makes clear that Congress is left to resolve these disputes," Banks said.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, Indiana

Walorski voted to support objections for both contested states.

Walorski released a statement Monday evening saying that she would object to certain electors in battleground states "if Congress cannot reach a bipartisan agreement to take this commonsense step" regarding an election commission.

More: 3 Indiana Republicans to vote against certifying election results — so far

"The integrity of our elections — and the faith the American people have that their votes are fully and fairly counted — is a cornerstone of our democracy," Walorski tweeted. "I share the concerns of many Hoosiers about irregularities in the way some states conducted the presidential election."

Rep. Jim Baird, Indiana

Baird voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Greg Pence, Indiana

Rep. Greg Pence voted to support the objection for Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas

Marshall voted to support objections for both contested states.

Marshall, a newly elected and sworn in senator, announced he'd be joining the group of Republican senators.

“I am not confident this past presidential election was conducted in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Rep. Ron Estes, Kansas

Estes voted to support objections for both contested states.

Estes, in a joint statement with Kansas' two other GOP Representatives, announced he will be objecting.

"It is the duty of Congress to certify electors for the presidential election based on the laws passed by state legislators. With several states facing serious allegations of voter fraud and violations of their own state laws, the Kansas Republican delegation in the House will object to the certification of electors in multiple states on Jan. 6," the joint statement says.

More: Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner join Republican bid to block presidential vote

Rep. Tracey Mann, Kansas

Mann voted to support objections for both contested states.

Mann signed the joint statement with his state's GOP colleagues.

"This action is not taken lightly and comes after extensive study and research," the delegation said. "Kansans deserve to know that all legal, and only legal, votes were counted. We hope our actions begin to restore the confidence of tens of millions of our fellow Americans that feel their sacred right to vote is under attack."

Rep. Jake LaTurner, Kansas

LaTurner voted to support an objection for one state.

LaTurner's name was also on the joint statement.

Rep. Harold Rogers, Kentucky

Rogers voted to support objections for both contested states.

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana

Kennedy objected to Arizona's electoral votes count, but not to Pennsylvania's.

Kennedy previously announced he would join his 11 Republican colleagues and object to certifying Biden's Electoral College victory.

“Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed," a joint statement that includes Kennedy states.

Rep. Clay Higgins, Louisiana

Higgins voted to support objections for both contested states.

Higgins announced he would object to the certification of the Electoral College votes, writing in a statement that "I will take every legal and Constitutionally-available action to ensure a righteous outcome. That includes objecting to the electoral slates from disputed states."

"I believe those actions of fraud and illegal election processes thwarted the true will of We, the People, and flipped the Presidential election to career politician Joe Biden."

I will object to the certification of electoral votes on January 6th.



See my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/zTSPqXnPGf — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) December 31, 2020

Rep. Garret Graves, Louisiana

Graves voted to object to Pennsylvania's Electoral College count, but not to Arizona's.

Rep. Mike Johnson, Louisiana

Johnson voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana

Scalise voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland

Harris voted to support objections for both contested states.

Harris, Maryland's sole Republican representative in Congress, said he is "very likely object to several of the states where I think the outcome is probably in doubt because inadequate investigation has been allowed to occur."

Rep. Lisa McClain, Michigan

McClain voted to support objections for both contested states.

McClain, a political newcomer, said she's ready to "vote accordingly" if what she learns during Wednesday's count of the nation's Electoral College vote "further confirms the concerns voiced to me by folks in the 10th District."

Rep. Jack Bergman, Michigan

Bergman voted to support objections for both contested states.

Bergman tweeted: "Our options aren’t binary -Congress has an obligation to the millions of Americans who have lost faith in our election process. @RepWalberg and I join our Senate colleagues calling for an Emergency Electoral Commission to perform an audit of the election."

Rep. Tim Walberg, Michigan

Walberg voted to support objections for both contested states.

In a joint statement with Bergman, Walberg said they would object to the Electoral College count in "disputed states", citing unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and so-called "irregularities" that have been broadly dismissed as not credible.

Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Minnesota

Fischbach voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota

Hagedorn voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Steven Palazzo, Mississippi

Palazzo voted to support objections for both contested states.

Palazzo released a statement on Monday, stating that he "cannot vote to certify the results of an election in certain states that millions of Americans and I do not wholeheartedly trust."

In a few days, Congress will vote to accept or reject certifying the Electoral College vote. I will not be voting to certify the results of the 2020 election.



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/6s1KG4GOab pic.twitter.com/k54bF0auTy — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) January 4, 2021

Rep. Michael Guest, Mississippi

Guest voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Trent Kelly, Mississippi

Kelly voted to support objections for both contested states.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri

Hawley supported objections for both contested states.

Hawley was the first senator to announce he would back the effort on Jan. 6, ensuring both chambers would debate and be forced to vote on whether to overturn Biden's election win.

"I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement announcing his decision. "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden."

Rep. Sam Graves, Missouri

Graves voted to support objections for both contested states.

In a joint statement, Graves joined three other Republican representatives from Missouri in stating they will object.

"This isn't going to change the outcome of the 2020 election, but it's about standing up for the thousands of North Missourians and millions of Americans that have legitimate concerns about the integrity of the 2020 elections and every election from here on," Graves said in a Facebook post.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Missouri

Hartzler voted to support objections for both contested states.

The statement, which Hartzler added her name to, said, “We don't take this decision lightly, but we must protect the integrity of each vote cast by every law-abiding Missourian.

“For every instance of Georgia failing to follow its own state law in verifying signatures, of Pennsylvania accepting mail ballots after the legal deadline set by its state legislature, or folks from outside Nevada casting a ballot in that state — the value of every Missourians' vote is diminished. That's not right. And we cannot simply look the other way."

Rep. Billy Long, Missouri

Long voted to support objections for both contested states.

Long, who also signed the letter, which said “the question will be put before your elected officials — does anyone object to the certification of electoral votes of a state? We will object. Our hope is that others will join us."

Rep. Jason Smith, Missouri

Smith voted to support objections for both contested states.

Smith also signed the joint letter.

On January 6th, we will object to the certification of the electoral college. Our hope is that others will join us. MORE BELOW ⬇️ https://t.co/GTfmxJA3Ov — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) December 31, 2020

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Missouri

Luetkemeyer voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana

Rosendale voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska

Smith voted to support objections for both contested states.

"This wasn't a typical election -- jurisdictions nationwide adjusted their procedures due to the pandemic," he said. "I support efforts to identify irregularities, demand transparency and ensure the results of the presidential election are based on legally cast ballots."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, N.J.

Van Drew voted to support objections for both contested states.

He reportedly told the Press of Atlantic City, "I won’t be voting to certify the electors."

"It's what I’ve talked about all along. There has been ... a disrespect of millions of Americans who really do believe that something's wrong. It's not a matter of who would win or lose — maybe the results would be the same — but we should abide by the rule of law."

Rep. Yvette Herrell, N.M.

Herrell voted to support objections for both contested states.

“Millions of Americans feel like this election was not conducted with integrity and fairness,” said Herrell, who was recently sworn in. “As a member of the US House of Representatives, it is my duty to give the people a voice and ensure that legitimate concerns over the integrity of the presidential election are thoroughly heard and examined.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, N.Y.

Stefanik objected to Pennsylvania's electoral votes, but not to Arizona's.

“I do not take this action lightly,” Stefanik said in a video posted on Twitter. “I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II in the 12th Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the presidential election.”

Why I Will Object on Jan 6th



“I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections - that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution.”



WATCH 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/crIgARuIzN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 4, 2021

Rep. Chris Jacobs, N.Y.

Jacobs voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, N.Y.

Malliotakis voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, N.Y.

Zeldin voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina

Cawthorn voted to support objections for both contested states.

Cawthorn, who handily won North Carolina's 11th Congressional District in November, announced his plans to challenge Biden’s victory when Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College results.

“The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic,” Cawthorn tweeted. “Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us.”

The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us. https://t.co/qmgG8o7qtF — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 21, 2020

Rep. Ted Budd, North Carolina

Budd voted to support objections for both contested states.

In a tweet, he repeated several unsubstantiated claims regarding the election's security. "#WeThePeople will keep fighting for @realDonaldTrump," his tweet concluded.

Rep. David Rouzer, North Carolina

Rouzer voted to support objections for both contested states.

In a statement, Rouzer said, "The American people need clarity that this election was fair and truly reflective of the will of the people. Unfortunately, the electoral and judicial processes so far have not provided for a thorough vetting. Congress is the last forum for the arguments to be heard in the short-term."

"For these reasons, I will be objecting to the Electoral College votes certified by the states in question and believe the idea proposed by Senator Cruz and other members of the Senate to immediately appoint an electoral commission to do a ten day audit of the votes cast would, if nothing else, help restore confidence in our elections moving forward," he continued.

Rep. Richard Hudson, North Carolina

Hudson voted to support objections for both contested states.

"I know there are many who will disagree with my decision to object, and the hyper-partisan hysteria from some on the left and in the media is predictable," Hudson said. "However, I am fighting to preserve the process that makes their disagreement with me possible in the first place."

Rep. Greg Murphy, North Carolina

Murphy voted to object to the Pennsylvania count, but not to the Arizona count.

In questioning results in key swing states, Murphy was explicit when explaining his stance on whether or not those states' results violated the Constitution. He also claimed executive officials and judges usurped the legislative power in order to rewrite election laws from "thin air."

More: Greg Murphy is one of several NC reps objecting Biden's Electoral College victory

Rep. Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Bishop voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina

Foxx voted to support the Pennsylvania objection, but not the Arizona objection.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio

Jordan voted to support objections for both contested states.

In an interview on Newsmax, Jordan described Jan. 6 as the “ultimate date of significance” in the election. He also argued a floor debate over the election results would be “good” and “healthy.

“Why not let that play out?” Jordan said, adding that “we had four years of the Democrats attacking this president, trying to throw President Trump out of office, but we can’t follow the process for a few weeks, we can’t follow the Constitution, we can’t follow the law.”

Rep. Bob Gibbs, Ohio

Gibbs voted to support objections for both contested states.

Gibbs is joining a group of Republican congressional members who will seek to stop the certification.

"I do not believe the allegations of fraud and improprieties have gotten their day in court, as many cases were dismissed on procedural grounds, often times citing lack of standing. If the American people could not hear the evidence in court, it is incumbent upon Congress to provide that venue."

Rep. Warren Davidson, Ohio

Davidson voted to support objections for both contested states.

Davidson tweeted that he planned to object to electors from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all states won by Biden – saying those states "failed to uphold the equal protection principle of 'one person, one vote.' "

"Americans should be clear, however," Davidson wrote, "that this will not result in any electors being rejected unless a majority of House and Senate concur. I hope everyone realizes that in Congress we fight by voting. I take on this fight because it is just, not because we have the votes."

Rep. Bill Johnson, Ohio

Johnson voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Steve Chabot, Ohio

Chabot objected in Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma

Mullin voted to support objections for both contested states.

"Knowing what I know about those states," Mullin reportedly said in an interview. "There's no way I could sit there in good faith and allow the electoral votes to move forward."

Rep. Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma

Bice voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Tom Cole, Oklahoma

Cole voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma

Hern voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Frank Lucas, Oklahoma

Lucas voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Cliff Bentz, Oregon

Bentz voted to object in Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

Bentz said he has "joined many of my colleagues in asking for a congressional investigation and review into what has happened in states where election irregularities have been observed."

Rep. John Joyce, Pennsylvania

Joyce voted to support objections for both contested states.

Joyce said, “Unfortunately, the many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania Governor’s office, the Secretary of State, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority."

For the sake of our liberty and our American values, I will stand up for President @realDonaldTrump – and our American democracy – by objecting to the Electoral College certification on January 6.



I will never stop fighting for the TRUTH. https://t.co/r3yIFQ4RiY — John Joyce (@RepJohnJoyce) December 31, 2020

Rep. Dan Meuser, Pennsylvania

Meuser voted to object in Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

Eight Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania, including Meuser and Joyce, signed a joint statement saying they would object.

The congressmen claim Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, “did nothing” to stop alleged “unlawful activities” regarding issues like signature requirements on mail-in ballots.

Today, I joined other Pennsylvania members of the U.S. House of Representatives in releasing a statement regarding the certification of electors. See below for the full release: pic.twitter.com/FT4MT4jBjG — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) December 31, 2020

Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, Pennsylvania

Thompson objected to the Pennsylvania vote count, but not to the Arizona vote count.

Thompson was one of the congressmen from Pennsylvania to sign on to the joint statement.

Another portion of the statement says until the “unlawful practices" are "acknowledged and corrected,” they “cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count. The voters of Pennsylvania deserve integrity in the election process and equal protection under the law.”

Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania

Kelly voted to support objections for both contested states.

Kelly was one of the representatives from his state to join in the statement to say they will object.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania

Smucker objected to Pennsylvania's result, but not to Arizona's.

Smucker joined in the statement with his Republican colleagues from Pennsylvania.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania

Reschenthaler voted to support objections for both contested states.

Reschenthaler signed the joint statement in saying he would object.

Rep. Fred Keller, Pennsylvania

Keller voted to object to Pennsylvania's result, but not to Arizona's result.

Keller added his name to the joint statement, and tweeted that "PA's Governor, Secretary of State and Supreme Court acted unlawfully to violate the state legislature's clear, constitutional authority to set election procedure. Until these actions are addressed, I cannot support electors chosen based on an inaccurate vote count."

He also elaborated during an interview why he would not certify his state's electors, insisting that the "Executive Branch in Pennsylvania violated the Constitution" and "they need to be sent a message that this is unacceptable."

I was glad to join @ChrisStigall this morning on @AM990TheAnswer to discuss my intention to object to the certification of Pennsylvania's electors on January 6.



You can listen to the full interview📺⬇️https://t.co/YXlSI4diC0 — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) January 4, 2021

Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Perry voted to support objections for both contested states.

Perry was one of the Pennsylvania congressmen to join in the statement to say he will object.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina

Duncan voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Jeff Duncan announced he planned to object to the certification "from states that experienced these unprecedented issues like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin," according to a statement.

"I plan to object for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 election. We the People know this is a pivotal decision for our great country."

Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Norman voted to support objections for both contested states.

"At the end of the day, I believe Congress has a responsibility to ensure that our federal elections are fair and transparent,” Norman said in a statement.

He continued, "Because there remain valid questions as to whether several states have actually met this threshold for certification, Congress has a right and (I would argue) a responsibility to examine and debate the results."

My statement on the Jan. 6th vote to certify the results of the Electoral College: pic.twitter.com/uhi4FEh0oq — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) December 31, 2020

Rep. Joe Wilson, South Carolina

Wilson voted to support objections for both contested states.

Wilson said he was "disgusted" by the "irregularities in the 2020 presidential election."

"I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count because irregularities were never addressed,” the congressman said.

Rep. William Timmons, South Carolina

Timmons voted to support objections for both contested states.

Timmons announced his intention to object to the Electoral College certification process in an email on Saturday after soliciting input from constituents through a survey.

He said last-minute revisions in election rules "may have enabled widespread fraud that could have altered the results of the election."

Rep. Tom Rice, South Carolina

Rice voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee

Fleischmann voted to support objections for both contested states.

Fleischmann said in a statement it would be a "disservice to our future elections if we certify the Electoral College results."

"Certifying and moving on without an investigation will only go to further fray and dissolve the trust Americans have in the foundation of our country, our elections," he said. "I cannot vote to certify the 2020 Electoral College results when real concerns about election integrity from many Americans across this nation, and in East Tennessee, have been mocked and ignored.”

Rep. Mark Green, Tennessee

Green voted to support objections for both contested states.

“On behalf of my constituents in Tennessee’s 7th District who sent me to Washington to be their voice, I will be supportive of an objection on January 6,” Green said in a statement.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Tennessee

Harshbarger voted to support objections for both contested states.

The incoming congresswoman said in a statement she will support an objection for states she said failed to count "all legal ballots."

“I believe it is the duty of Congress to ensure that right. Multiple states are engaged in litigation and thousands of witnesses have submitted sworn affidavits of reported fraud related to the 2020 presidential election. Our constituents demand that these reported gross violations of our elections process are investigated seriously with the intent of restoring confidence in our electoral process.”

On Jan 6 when the Electoral College meets, I will join my other GOP Colleges in objecting.



I stand for free and fair elections, and I am ready to fight for Tennessee and our Country.



See my full statement below.



@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/F2OBMqkxvu — Diana Harshbarger (@DHarshbargerTN1) December 31, 2020

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee

DesJarlais voted to support objections for both contested states.

DesJarlais signed onto a letter sent by Texas Rep. Brian Babin last month, pledging to object to Electoral College results.

Rep. Tim Burchett, Tennessee

Burchett voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. David Kustoff, Tennessee

Kustoff objected to Pennsylvania's election result, but not to Arizona's.

Rep. John Rose, Tennessee

Rose voted to support objections for both contested states.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas

Cruz voted to support objections for both contested states.

Cruz of Texas announced he was leading a group of senators in following Hawley in objecting.

"We went into this election with the country deeply divided [and] deeply polarized. And we've seen in the last two months unprecedented allegations of voter fraud," Cruz alleged. He continued, "I think we in Congress have an obligation to do something about that. We have an obligation to protect the integrity of the democratic system."

"I think we have an obligation to the voters and we have an obligation to the Constitution to ensure that this election was lawful," he continued.

Rep. Lance Gooden, Texas

Gooden voted to support objections for both contested states.

Gooden tweeted election claims for which there are no proof and called for the senators from his state to join him in objecting.

"Americans must have FAITH in the process. Today they don't!" Gooden said.

Foreign countries, Big tech, fake news & the Dems worked together to RIG this election against @realDonaldTrump & the American people



Americans must have FAITH in the process. Today they don’t



I’m calling on every TX House member, @tedcruz & @JohnCornyn to join me in OBJECTING! pic.twitter.com/Oz2IegPJIo — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) December 22, 2020

Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas

Jackson voted to support objections for both contested states.

“Overwhelmingly the constituents in this district, and myself, believe that there was an extensive amount of fraud in this election that essentially disenfranchised us, as Trump supporters and as Texas voters here,” the freshman congressman and former White House doctor said.

He continued he thinks "it’s my constitutional duty, it’s my duty as a representative from the 13th congressional district to go forward on the 6th of January and to contest these electoral votes that are coming in from these intended states, and I fully intend to do that.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas

Gohmert voted to support objections for both contested states.

Gohmert also filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence arguing that the vice president has the constitutional authority to decide which states' Electoral College votes to count. The lawsuit aimed to focus scope of Pence's power and role during the Jan. 6 count.

“Under the Constitution, he has the authority to conduct that proceeding as he sees fit,” Gohmert argued. “He may count elector votes certified by a state’s executive, or he can prefer a competing slate of duly qualified electors. He may ignore all electors from a certain state. That is the power bestowed upon him by the Constitution.”

We have a chance for right to prevail and wrong to fail and we need to pursue that. The country is a stake. Once an election is established by fraud, there’s no coming back from that. #SavetheRepublic #StoptheStealhttps://t.co/G8PlGOI0mJ — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 31, 2020

Rep. Brian Babin, Texas

Babin voted to support objections for both contested states.

Babin tweeted he was one of the lawmakers who met with Trump to discuss the election, and said they "haven't been allowed our day in court, but we WILL have our day in Congress."

Most of the cases that have gone before judges and courts throughout the country, including the Supreme Court, have been dismissed due to lack of evidence, among other reasons.

"It's time to make a choice, and I choose the side of The People," he continued.

I spoke with @realDonaldTrump, @Mike_Pence, and @RudyGiuliani today at the @WhiteHouse - the fight is NOT over.



We haven't been allowed our day in court, but we WILL have our day in Congress.



It's time to make a choice, and I choose the side of The People. #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/RUh8whzM8f — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) December 22, 2020

Rep. Randy Weber, Texas

Weber voted to support objections for both contested states.

Weber signed a letter asking for a hearing on the 2020 election results.

"I had the opportunity to speak with President Trump last night!" Weber said, posting a video Sunday. "I let him know that we are behind him!"

Rep. Pete Sessions, Texas

Sessions voted to support objections for both contested states.

"These circumstances across the states have been handled differently," Sessions stated. "But one thing that was consistent was the Trump team was denied access to actual facts of the case, which meant that they were then denied or delayed in providing facts necessary to a court.

"We believe, and I believe, that what will happen on Jan. 6 is an official discussion will take place in Washington whereby we re-challenge the states to actually make a determination based upon the current facts that have since been developed as opposed to decisions made over a month ago," he said.

Rep. August Pfluger, Texas

Pfluger voted to support objections for both contested states.

Pfluger announced his intent to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, saying, "I will be supporting an election challenge ... For our democracy to function everyone must trust in it, and millions of Americans right now do not," Pfluger said in the statement. "We must give the American people a full debate on all matters related to the election and the constitutional issues at hand."

Rep. Jodey Arrington, Texas

Arrington voted to support objections for both contested states.

"The federal law that administers this process, the Electoral Act of 1887, includes the opportunity to object to any state where a member believes votes were either 'unlawfully certified' or 'not regularly given,' " Arrington wrote in a letter, provided to USA TODAY Network paper Abilene Reporter-News.

"I will object on January 6th and voice my constitutional concerns with the 2020 presidential election, and I urge my colleagues to do the same."

Rep. Michael Burgess, Texas

Rep. John Carter, Texas

Carter voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Michael Cloud, Texas

Cloud voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Pat Fallon, Texas

Fallon voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Troy Nehls, Texas

Nehls voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Texas

Van Duyne voted to object in Pennslvania, but not Arizona.

Rep. Roger Williams, Texas

Williams voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Ron Wright, Texas

Wright voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Burgess Owens, Utah

Owens voted to object in Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Owens, who was recently sworn in, said that he will support the challenge to Biden's presidential victory on the House floor and falsely insisted there was "no question" that Trump was victorious.

According to the Tribune, Owens said objecting was "the right thing to do" because "seventy-plus percent of conservatives say that this [election] is not fair" and their views deserve to be heard.

Rep. Chris Stewart, Utah

Stewart voted to object in Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

Stewart, in a thread posted to Twitter, said he will not vote to certify the election results.

"Until we have resolved the issues surrounding voting irregularities, ballot integrity and security, and the implementation of state election laws, I can not, in good conscience, uphold the oath I took to protect and defend our constitution by voting to certify the election."

After serious thought and consideration, I will not vote to certify the election. I believe there are critical questions that need to be answered concerning our Presidential election. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) January 4, 2021

Rep. Bob Good, Virginia

Good voted to support objections for both contested states.

Good, according to Fox News, said he is going "to fight with Mo Brooks from Alabama" about the election results.

"I'm going to fight with the others in Congress who are going to challenge this. We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted and only legal votes are counted."

Rep. Rob Wittman, Virginia

Wittman objected in Pennsylvania, but not in Arizona.

Wittman said he is in “full support” of the GOP effort seeking to overturn the election results.

"Like many of my constituents, I have concerns that several states failed to follow the Constitution in conducting elections and deserve scrutiny to ensure a fair and free election,” Wittman wrote, concluding a thread via Twitter.

On January 6th, Congress will convene for a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives to count the electoral votes for President and Vice President of the United States.



I am in full support of objecting to electors in order to debate and examine (1/3) — Rob Wittman (@ReElectWittman) January 4, 2021

Rep. Ben Cline, Virginia

Cline voted to support objections for both contested states.

"Because I continue to have serious concerns regarding the constitutionality of these electors, I will vote to uphold objections to their certification on Jan. 6," Cline said in a release.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, Virginia

Griffith voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Carol Miller, West Virginia

Miller voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Alexander Mooney, West Virginia

Mooney objected in Pennsylvania, but not in Arizona.

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, Wisconsin

Fitzgerald voted to support objections for both contested states.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin

Tiffany voted to support objections for both contested states.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Wy.

Lummis objected in Pennsylvania but not in Arizona.

Lummis, who was recently sworn in, signed on to the letter with her colleagues that calls on members to reject the Electoral College results and audit numerous unproven allegations of voter fraud.

“A fair and credible audit—conducted expeditiously and completed well before Jan. 20—would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President,” Lummis said in a series of tweets.

Lawmakers who changed their minds

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Ga.

Loeffler voted against the objections, reversing her previous position planning to support the objections. She attributed her change of mind to the violence that broke out in the Capitol that day.

“I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these votes,” Loeffler said.

In a statement explaining her initial support for the objections, Loeffler previously said, "The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed. That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."

Sen. Mike Braun, Ind.

Braun voted to oppose the objections in Arizona and Pennsylvania after previously saying he intended to support the oppositions.

“Today’s events changed things dramatically,” he said in a statement. “Though I will continue to push for a thorough investigation into the election irregularities many Hoosiers are concerned with as my objection was intended, I have withdrawn that objection and will vote to get this ugly day behind us.”

"We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until an emergency 10-day audit is completed," Braun previously wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Steve Daines, Mont.

Daines was also among the Republicans who backed off his initial indication of support for the objections.

"In light of the deplorable violence, and the assault on our constitution and law enforcement, the Senator believed it was best for our nation to move forward with as much unity as possible, and affirm the results," a spokesperson said.

Daines previously joined the other GOP senators in demanding an election commission be formed to review the results of the presidential race.

“I believe it is important that we agree to hear the concerns of Americans, and that’s why I believe it’s important that we form the electoral commission. To answer the questions outstanding, find resolution and protect the democratic process,” Daines said. “Once completed, individual contested states would evaluate the commission’s findings, and if necessary could convene [a] special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.”

However, his press office insisted his position on whether he will object hinges on the formation of this commission.

“For any headlines that read, ‘Daines to Oppose Electoral College Vote” or anything like it ... they are incorrect, or perhaps, more misleading,” Daines spokesperson Katie Schottler told the Missoula Current. “For all stories following today’s news, if you are to include something like ‘Daines is to object to electoral college vote,’ it absolutely should be noted that it’s contingent on the election commission, and it’s focused on disputed states.”

Sen. James Lankford, Okla.

Lankford previously said he planned to join other senators to object on Jan. 6, but ultimately did not do so.

In a previous statement, the Oklahoma Republican said that "if we cannot agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I am prepared to oppose the electors on January 6 since I cannot be certain that they were ‘regularly made,’ which is the statutory requirement."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.

Blackburn previously announced she was joining her Senate colleagues in planning to object, but did not do so.

"I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results," she tweeted following the violence at the Capitol.

I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 7, 2021

"I cannot in good conscience turn a blind eye to the countless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election," Blackburn previously posted on Twitter. "On January 6, I will vote in favor of objecting to the certification of the electoral college results."

Sen. Bill Hagerty, Tenn.

Hagerty, recently sworn in, also changed course and voted to certify election results in contested states.

He had previously announced he would be joining Blackburn and his other GOP colleagues in objecting.

“On behalf of Tennesseans, we are taking a united stand against the tainted electoral results from the recent Presidential election,” said Hagerty and Blackburn in a joint statement. “American democracy relies on the consent of the governed. Allegations of voter fraud, irregularities and unconstitutional actions diminish public confidence in what should be a free, fair and transparent process. Protecting the integrity of the electoral process is paramount to preserving trust and legitimacy in the final outcome.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, Wis.

Johnson was among the senators who changed course and did not object to states' electors after saying he would do so.

In a contentious "Meet the Press" interview, Johnson acknowledged that Biden won the election in Wisconsin but said it was still necessary to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Johnson was previously among the group of senators planning to object.

He defended that decision on "Meet the Press," saying, “One of the points we make is we are not acting to thwart the democratic process. We’re acting to protect it. The fact of the matter is we have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate.”

Contributing: Joey Garrison and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY; Brian Gordon and Gareth McGrath, Asheville Citizen Times; Jordyn Noennig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Greg Hilburn, Monroe News-Star; Lawrence Andrea and Kaitlin Lang, Indianapolis Star; Candy Woodall, USA TODAY Network Pennsylvania Capitol Bureau; Todd Spangle, Detroit Free Press; Joshua Solomon, Treasure Coast Newspapers; Maya Lora and Gary White, The Ledger; Hannah K. Sparling, Cincinnati Enquirer; Rick Rouanand Marc Kovac, The Columbus Dispatch; Staff report from the San Angelo Standard-Times; Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News; Trevor Dunnell, The Daily News; Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader

