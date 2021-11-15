Members of Delaware and Rountree neighborhoods gather to support woman attacked last week

Members of the Rountree and Delaware neighborhoods gather at Pickwick and Medowmere intersection Saturday night for a lantern walk in support of the woman who was attacked in the area last week.

As the sun set on Saturday night, a group armed with lanterns, flashlights and glow sticks gathered at the intersection of Pickwick and Meadowmere; the place where just five days earlier a woman was attacked and had her face smashed into the sidewalk.

“I’ve lived here about 28 years,” said Laurel Bryant, who organized the event, “and I can’t remember a time where we’ve had such concentrated, random violent crime.”

Bryant is also a member of the Rountree Neighborhood Association board.

Members of the Delaware and Rountree Neighborhood Associations organized a lantern walk starting at 5:38 p.m. — the time the attack occurred Monday night — around their neighborhoods in solidarity with the victim, Bryant said.

“I was shocked that this could happen here, and it was a little too much after the motorcycle shooting incident that happened,” Bryant said. “I think we’re all concerned.”

Roughly 50 people of all ages showed up to participate in the walk. John Armount, who lives close to where the attack took place, said what happened was tragic but is bringing the neighborhood closer.

“It was devastating that it hit so close to home,” he said. “It's just really an opportunity for us to come together and stand united.”

Robert O’Reilly, also from the area where the attack took place, said though not uncommon, these types of things don’t just get forgotten by the residents.

“It’s not something that goes unnoticed,” he said. “There are people who are willing to do something about it.”

Bryant said in addition to showing support for the victim she hoped the event would help shed light on some things that need to be done in the neighborhood, adding that members of the neighborhoods will be going to city council meetings.

“I would love to see some understory lighting in some of the darkest parts,” she said. “Some of these areas the sidewalks are really, really dark. I would also love to see as much police presence as possible, and I would love to see our neighbors become more aware on how to protect themselves.”

Members of the community went to a city council meeting in October following an incident where a dozen shots were fired in the Rountree neighborhood following an altercation between a motorcyclist and a truck driver.

Bryant also added that while she really appreciates the work of the Springfield Police Department, their messaging surrounding the attack that happened Monday concerned her and others in the neighborhood.

“Our neighbors were afraid to walk, and we are a pedestrian-orientated area,” she said. “We heard there was no cause for the public to be alarmed and yet we have brutal attacks happening on our streets, and then we heard it was a case of mistaken identity, but that’s not much better.”

Bryant added that the neighborhoods are going to be holding self-defense classes as well as other courses to better educate the residents of the area.

“We’re doing everything we can to give our neighbors comfort and knowledge on how to protect themselves,” she said.

Springfield Police is still actively investigating the attack and is looking for any information on the suspect who is described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s. She is roughly 5-foot-6 and has a skinny/athletic build. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue sports bra and pink floral leggings. Investigators are also looking for the driver of a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban who was in the area at the time of the assault.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

