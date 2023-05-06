Members of drug trafficking organization arrested in northeast Wisconsin, DOJ says

Members of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing roughly 1 million fentanyl pills in northeast Wisconsin were arrested earlier this week, authorities said.

It's unclear how many people were arrested, the state Department of Justice said "multiple" in a Friday news release. The DOJ alleges the members distributed the pills within the last year and the street value of the drugs is estimated to be worth $5 million.

The DOJ said the arrests are connected to a seizure of roughly 54,000 fentanyl pills in December.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl can be deadly in quantities as little 2 milligrams, which is as small as a few grains of sand.

“I want to thank the members of our community who provided tips and information that helped us in this operation, and I want to assure them that we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our streets safe and free from the dangers of illicit drugs,” Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson said.

The Appleton Police Department is part of the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. The LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from 15 participating law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet counties. The LWAM led the investigation, with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Marshals Service with apprehension.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Drug traffickers arrested in northeast Wisconsin, DOJ says