Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand

TIAN MACLEOD JI and DAVID RISING
·3 min read

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — More than 60 members of a Chinese Christian church have been detained in Thailand, supporters said Friday, raising fears they may be returned to their home country, where they face possible persecution.

Deana Brown, one of two American supporters detained along with the church members, told The Associated Press that Thai authorities in the coastal city of Pattaya detained the 63 church members, many of whom are children, Thursday.

Thirty-two adult Chinese nationals were charged with overstaying their visas, said Col. Tawee Kutthalaeng, chief of the Pattaya-area Nong Prue police station. Children were not charged, he said. The two American citizens were not placed under arrest, he said.

Members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also called the Mayflower Church, came to Thailand in 2022 seeking asylum. The current status of their request was not immediately clear.

They fled China in 2019 alleging that their members were being persecuted by government security forces, initially settling on South Korea’s Jeju Island. They left South Korea for Thailand after meetings with local and U.S. officials made it clear that prospects for refuge there were dim.

Brown, CEO of the Texas-based Freedom Seekers International, an organization whose mission statement says it seeks to rescue “the most severely persecuted Christians in hostile and restrictive countries," said the group had been told that they would be given a court date later Friday.

Brown said she is working to resettle the church members in Tyler, Texas, where her organization is based, but that they had run into problems with their visas in Thailand. She said she assumed that she and the other American, a nurse, had been detained because they were there at the time the church members were taken into custody.

She said that as the group looked into renewing their visas, they had been told that there was a new requirement that any Chinese citizen renewing a visa in Thailand must report to the Chinese Embassy first.

“When they told us that we knew that nobody could get their visas,” said Brown, who was allowed to keep her phone while in detention.

“There was no way, because as soon as they walk into the Chinese Embassy they're gone, we would not see them again. They've been hiding out since then.”

The press section at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok did not answer its telephone and the embassy did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The U.S. Embassy said it had no immediate comment on the case.

Upon their arrival in Thailand, church members told reporters that they had been stalked, harassed and received threatening calls and messages even while they were in South Korea. They said relatives in China had been summoned, interrogated and intimidated.

At that time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the matter was “not a diplomatic question” and declined to comment further.

In China, Christians are legally allowed to worship only in churches affiliated with Communist Party-controlled religious groups, but for decades, the authorities largely tolerated independent, unregistered “house churches.” They have tens of millions of worshippers, possibly outnumbering those in the official groups.

However, in recent years, house churches have come under heavy pressure, with many prominent ones shut down. Unlike previous crackdowns, such as Beijing’s ban on Falun Gong, a spiritual movement it labels a cult, the authorities have also targeted some believers not explicitly opposed to the Chinese state.

Most members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church are young, married middle-class couples, with their children making up about half the group.

Bob Fu, founder of ChinaAid, another Texas Christian group helping the church, told the AP that American lawmakers were pressing the U.S. State Department to get involved.

In a statement on his website, Fu said that time was of the essence.

“Before the Chinese government demands repatriation, the international community can help prevent this tragedy from happening,” he said.

_____

Dake Kang contributed to this story from Bo'ao, China. Rising reported from Bangkok

Recommended Stories

  • Nike faces shareholder proposal on human rights

    Activist shareholder platform Tulipshare is calling on Nike to offer more transparency on working conditions in its supply chain. In a shareholder proposal released Thursday, London-based Tulipshare requested a report from Nike on whether its policies effectively address its stated equity goals and human rights commitments. The group, which owns 276 Nike shares and aims to help investors push for environmental and social commitments, asked Nike for information on the methodology and metrics used to track forced labor and wage theft risks.

  • National Security Council Secretary hints that Ukraine UAVs can reach Moscow

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, hinted at the possibility of Ukrainian drones reaching Moscow and beyond. Source: Danilov on Twitter Quote: "'Ukrainian swarm in the name of Mathias Rust' - dozens of models, thousands of drones.

  • How Stormy Daniels Went From Porn Star to Trump’s Bed to #Resistance Hero

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersPerhaps no name invokes the insanity of the Trump presidency more than Stormy Daniels. The 43-year-old entertainer, who went from celebrated porn star to unexpected darling of the girl-boss left, tangled with the worst of that era’s milieu, from hangdog Trump fixer Michael Cohen to sleazy lawyer Michael Avenatti to the president himself. Now, she may help send her 90-second stand to jail.A grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursda

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge homers in first at-bat of 2023 MLB season

    Aaron ﻿Judge homered off San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb in his first at-bat of the 2023 MLB season to give the Yankees an early 1-0 lead on Opening Day.

  • The Daily Sweat: Major League Baseball returns with 15 Opening Day games

    Baseball is back.

  • Zelenskyy 'ready' to host Chinese leader Xi in Ukraine after his trip to Putin in Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with Russian allies such as China's leader Xi Jinping, amidst uncertainty in Bakhmut.

  • D.J. Montgomery to work out for Cowboys

    The Cowboys will be taking a look at a potential addition to their wide receiving corps on Friday. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that D.J. Montgomery will work out for the team. Montgomery’s workout will take part alongside the team’s annual “Dallas Day” workout for local draft-eligible prospects. Montgomery spent time on the Texans [more]

  • Shohei Ohtani's 10Ks, ace pitching spoiled in Angels' opening day loss to Athletics

    Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 over six scoreless innings but the Oakland Athletics rallied in the eighth for a 2-1 win over the Angels on opening day.

  • Crypto Mogul Who Riled China Before Pushes the Envelope Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the to-the-moon standards of the crypto world, Justin Sun is known for making bold bets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Market$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanThere’s the 2017 initial coin offering in his native China, completed days

  • I can't stop watching these hilariously bad AI-generated videos of celebrities like Will Smith and Scarlett Johansson

    People are using the ModelScope text-to-video generator to create clips that Twitter users are calling "cursed" and "deeply unnerving."

  • Stephen Colbert Busts Kevin McCarthy For 'Dumb' Move In Standoff With Biden

    The "Late Show" host isn't buying McCarthy's latest claim — for one key reason.

  • Angry Fox News chief said fact-checks of Trump’s election lies ‘bad for business’

    Suzanne Scott wrote in December 2020 that fact-checks ‘have to stop’, messages obtained from $1.6bn Dominion lawsuit reveal

  • 2023 MLB Opening Day: Aaron Judge demonstrates to New York — and San Francisco — the value of a captain

    Even with much of the attention on Anthony Volpe's debut, Judge made his presence felt on Thursday.

  • After contentious US visit, Taiwan's president heads to C.America

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen began a visit to Guatemala and Belize on Friday to shore up ties with dwindling allies following a trip to the United States that angered China.Washington had said there was no reason for China to "overreact" to the "normal, uneventful" trip, while Beijing warned the United States was "playing with fire."

  • Conservative group parks billboard by North Jersey home after law students heckle judge

    A conservative free speech group sent a billboard truck to Englewood Cliffs to protest Stanford law students who disrupted a federal judge's speech

  • Turkey approves Finland for NATO, Sweden waits

    STORY: Finland is one step closer to becoming a member of NATO.Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday (March 30) to allow Finland to join the defense alliance.It was the last vote needed for them to join, clearing the way for Finland to become NATO's 31st member as war rages in Ukraine.Both Finland and Sweden requested to join the bloc last year in response to Russia's invasion.But the process has been held up by Turkey and Hungary, as both countries seek concessions. Turkey is still holding off approving the membership bid of Sweden, which Ankara says has not gone far enough in cracking down on people Turkey considers terrorists. On the streets of Finland's capital Helsinki, people said their views on NATO had changed since the war."Well, I believe that in this kind of political environment nowadays I believe that there is definitely strength in numbers.." "Before the war in Ukraine, I think the most or the big portion of Finns were thinking that we don't need NATO, that we are safe enough, we are okay without it. But I think it was quite clear when we saw the war happening that the popular opinions changed quite quickly.."With the potential accession of Finland to NATO, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's President Vladimir Putin was getting the exact opposite of what he wanted.Stoltengerg told Fox News. "He wanted less NATO. He's getting more NATO."Tensions escalated further on Thursday, as Russia made its first arrest of a foreign journalist since the start of the war.Evan Gershkovich, who works for the Wall Street Journal, has been accused of spying.The Kremlin said the American had been "caught red-handed" but presented no documentary or video evidence.The White House condemned Russia's actions and urged U.S. citizens living or travelling in Russia to leave immediately.

  • Donald Trump has been indicted - what happens now?

    The events underlying Donald Trump's indictment in New York - hush money payments to a porn star who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with him - took place nearly seven years ago. But any potential trial is still at minimum more than a year away, legal experts said, raising the possibility that the former U.S. president could face a jury in a Manhattan courtroom during or even after the 2024 presidential campaign, as he seeks a return to the White House. A grand jury has voted to indict Trump, after months of hearing evidence about a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 election campaign.

  • Stormy Daniels Tweets 2-Word Response About Trump’s Indictment

    The porn star was paid hush money by the former president a month before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about their alleged affair.

  • Dear Mar-a-Lago Club members: My indictment is going to cost you

    Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members