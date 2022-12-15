Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols

Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s.

Three people were arrested at the Lynnwood Target after stealing more than $8,000 worth of merchandise.

The group, which consists of two adults and one juvenile, is based out of Michigan.

An investigator with Target corporate later confirmed with police that the group is responsible for more than $300,000 of stolen merchandise at Target stores across the country.

All three were booked on felony charges.

In total, 15 people were arrested.

Seven of those arrested were charged with a felony and eight others were charged with a misdemeanor.