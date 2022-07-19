Members of Orthodox community hit with items from moving vehicle in Kaser

Ramapo police are investigating as a potential hate crime three reported incidents in which Orthodox Jewish community members were struck or nearly struck with objects from a passing vehicle overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The incidents occurred in the area of Maple Avenue and Route 306 in Kaser, according to the police.

A man was struck by what might have been a pellet or BB. In another incident, a female was pushing a stroller when an egg was thrown at her, but did not strike her. In the third incident, two females were walking together and one of them was struck by something in the shoulder from behind.

The police said no serious physical injuries had been reported.

The police were trying to determine the owner of a white Ford F-150 pickup that might have been involved in the incidents.

The police asked, in a post on their Facebook page, that any victims, witnesses or others with information call the police at 845-357-2400.

