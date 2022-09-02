Members of parliament feel 3.5 magnitude earthquake during debate on earthquake insurance

The Daily Beast

GettyMount Nyiragongo, an active volcano on the eastern border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, erupted for six hours in May of last year. Staff at the Goma Volcanic Observatory failed to predict the natural disaster and ensuing earthquakes, which forced the evacuation of the nearby city of Goma and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries. The event greatly alarmed volcanologists and other scientists around the world—if we couldn’t properly predict when a volcano might erupt, how wou