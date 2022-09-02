Members of parliament feel 3.5 magnitude earthquake during debate on earthquake insurance
No injuries were reported after a magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Liechtenstein while Parliament debated earthquake insurance.
Native students say they choose Arizona State University for its academic programs and for the sense of community among Indigenous young people.
Take advantage of these top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.
You might want to consider adding these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio to maximize your returns.
With eight starters gone from their final game of the 2022 college football season, the Miami Hurricanes will look quite a bit different when they open their new season Saturday against the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Miami Gardens.
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
GettyMount Nyiragongo, an active volcano on the eastern border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, erupted for six hours in May of last year. Staff at the Goma Volcanic Observatory failed to predict the natural disaster and ensuing earthquakes, which forced the evacuation of the nearby city of Goma and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries. The event greatly alarmed volcanologists and other scientists around the world—if we couldn’t properly predict when a volcano might erupt, how wou
Roadway improvements on West 7th Street, which has been under construction since May 2021, revealed a glimpse of the thoroughfare’s past.
We've put Hestan's cookware through paces and it's some of the best we've tested.
Regarding recent Russian comments about “threats” to its “peacekeepers” in Transnistria, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has again said Chisinau will accept “only a peaceful solution to the conflict.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stunned employees during an all-hands meeting, saying he thought a major reorganization of the company presented an opportunity.
The ATACMS can help Ukraine defeat the invasion while avoiding direct conflict between Russia and NATO.
Russia, struggling to find fresh troops for its mauled army in Ukraine, is now targeting homeless people in the Russian city of St. Petersburg for recruitment.
25 years on from Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash, AP journalists looked back on how the news unfolded in the hours and days which followed. (Sept. 1)
The call-out comes weeks after the Dance Moms alum called out Candace Cameron Bure as being the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met
We posed one of the more basic questions on the exam to four random adults, and the results made that 37% passing rate for public school students looks a bit better.
Temperatures may reach into the mid-110s in inland areas while thousands of acres of land burn in Southern California.
The full moon in Pisces is also to blame.
A tool utilized for weather manipulation nearly turned into an instrument of disaster Monday. In China's Sichuan province, a cloud-seeding rocket fell to the ground on a busy local walkway, just inches away from pedestrians. Footage captured by China Central Television (CCTV) showed shoppers walking along when the rocket, fitted with a parachute, dropped dangerously close to a group of people. Pedestrians ran in horror from a cloud-seeding rocket that touched down dangerously close to them in Yu
When Pope Francis passed over Archbishop Jose Gomez for cardinal yet again, it sparked glee or gloom among Catholics, depending on one's politics.
They don't call Tai Tuivasa "Bam Bam" for nothing.