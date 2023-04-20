New members, new plans: Community Police Advisory Board welcomes change

The Community Police Advisory Board hosted its first meeting with newly-appointed board members Wednesday, ushering in what chairman Gregory Perkins described as a “new year” for the board.

The nine-member board's new appointees are William Grace, Bridgette Navejar, Johnathan Pratt and Charmetri Wrice-Bulluck. All but Pratt attended Wednesday's meeting.

The meeting began with alternate member Pat King resigning because he is moving out of the city to be closer to his daughters.

After King’s resignation, Michael Whyte, attorney for the Fayetteville Police Department, provided board members with a summary of the department’s $60,000 settlement with Jacqueline McNeill, a woman who alleged her civil rights were violated when detectives mistakenly identified her vehicle as being involved in a violent crime and detained her July 21, 2022. Board member Pablo Arroyo had requested a review of the case, Whyte said.

Whyte told board members the incident stemmed from a shooting at a gas station near Owen Drive. A nearby camera captured a white Nissan Altima in a traffic circle by the gas station around the time of the shooting, Whyte said.

Detectives were searching for the car when McNeill was stopped while driving a Nissan and detained for three hours for questioning as detectives dealt with other matters, Whyte said.

McNeill retained an attorney, and Whyte conducted an investigation into the incident, she said.

“By then, the determination was made that it was probably improper to hold her for three hours,” she said.

The department settled with McNeill in December.

When asked what would be done to prevent similar occurrences, Whyte said that continued training with a focus on clear communication, and the constitutional differences between detainment and arrest would be crucial.

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of, ‘I didn’t know what I didn’t know till it happened,’” she said.

The board next reviewed the department’s use of force policies, with no changes recommended. Chief Kemberle Braden. who took over the department in February. told the board he is in the process of reviewing all department policies, which he said was standard procedure when a change of command occurs.

New faces and new plans

Perkins presented to the board several proposed policies, all of which passed unanimously. Those new policies include:

Three public listening sessions each year, with the sole agenda of hearing community members' concerns.

The board will attend two community events each year to engage with the public.

Each member will refer at least one potential employee to the Police Department each year to contribute to recruitment efforts.

The board will work with the city and the Police Department to create a communication plan to improve engagement with the public and encourage residents to attend meetings.

Members of the public who want to speak at a board meeting can now sign up to do so until five minutes before the public forum at each meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

The board also elected a new vice chair, Julie Aul, who formerly served as director of special education for Cumberland County Schools.

Perkins said the board struggled during its inaugural year because members were unsure of how to achieve its mission but is now in a new era.

“I think it’s now time to pull up our sleeves and get ready to go to work,” he said.

