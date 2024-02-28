Members of the public speak out at Conneaut council meeting

Feb. 28—CONNEAUT — City Council heard a significant amount of public feedback at Monday night's meeting.

Council hosted a pair of public hearings — one on proposed re-zoning of a residential property to planned unit development, and one the continuation of an agricultural district — before their regular meeting on Monday night.

The rezoning hearing focused on a parcel of property located at the intersection of Mill and Grove streets.

Rick Furmage said he and Tim Leehan purchased the church building and had the parcel separated into two, with the plan of building attached single-family housing on the vacant parcel.

He said the homes would be similar to ones that were recently built on Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor.

"We've had a couple meetings with the planning commission, in these chambers, went through that process with them," Furmage said.

Leehan said some of the houses would be two stories, and some would be ranch-style.

Furmage said the intention for the property was to get his mother into a single-family housing option.

He said some of the homes were two stories to maximize the usable space.

Leehan said the approximate cost of the units would be in the range of $220,000.

Furmage said the two-story homes are a nice, efficient model.

"There's a need in our market place for single-family housing, there's a need for new housing all around," he said. "We have such a shortage of available inventory, versus the demand. I've never seen it in the 30 years I've had a real estate license, the way it is right now."

Furmage said he has had inquiries from local residents who are interested in buying one of the proposed homes.

Leehan said the homes will be covered by a homeowners' association.

Furmage said he regularly gets phone calls from people looking for places to move to within Conneaut, and he is trying to meet the need.

Leehan said they will be made out of high-quality materials and will be aesthetically pleasing.

He said the demand is there for new construction.

Jennifer Hoover, the city's planning and zoning manager, said the city's engineering firm reviewed the proposal and found it acceptable.

The ordinance was moved to a second reading.

The second public hearing of the night was on the renewal of an agricultural district.

David Hogle, who owns property inside the agricultural district, said he got a little nervous when he looked over the city's comprehensive plan in 2018.

Council member Chris Castrilla said as long as the property owners are actively farming on their property, the city will continue to approve the district.

Hoover said the district will only make an impact if the city wants to put sidewalks, sewer or water along their property and the city had to assess the cost to properties.

"The sewer assessment would be worth more than my farm, with a mile and a half of frontage," Hogle said.

Hogle said he would appreciate being kept in the loop about what's going on, because some of his property was rezoned without his knowledge.

Council approved the renewal of the district during the regular meeting.

Residents of Conneaut Manor Apartments also spoke at the meeting, expressing concerns over difficulties crossing State Street.

Conneaut Manor is located on Harbor Street, near the intersection with State Street.

Jane Carr said it was wonderful that a traffic light by Dollar General was put in, and several Conneaut Manor residents almost had mishaps when it was put in.

She said drivers are still going right through the lights.

"Today I was coming back from town, pushed the [button], the light's flashing, there were two cars coming down Harbor, one was coming at quite a speed," Carr said. "I'm in the middle of the road, jumped to the side, and he waved at me."

Carr said during the day, it can be hard to see the lights for a person traveling down Harbor Street.

"If they travel that for a while, you would think they would at least notice," she said. "In my opinion, it's a waste of money."

She said a crosswalk sign has been struck by vehicles multiple times.

She said she has seen Conneaut Manor residents almost get hit after activating the crossing light.

"I don't know what you can do," Carr said.

Council president Terry Moisio asked if there was a particular timeframe when this happens.

"From morning to evening, this is all the time," Carr said.

Council member Rick Gaugh said police officers were sitting in a nearby business parking lot for enforcement, so they are trying.

Moisio encouraged Conneaut Manor residents to call police if there is a situation.

Mary Yaros said she has been hit by a car multiple times attempting to cross State Street.

"I'm lucky that I'm here and not dead," she said.

Deb Woods, president of the tenants association at Conneaut Manor, suggested some kind of sign above the road on Harbor Street to alert drivers of the crosswalk.

Moisio said residents' concerns will be passed onto the police department, and suggested that residents attend the next council public safety committee meeting if they are still having issues.

In other business:

—Council approved an ordinance to update the city's codified ordinances to include changes that have been made by council and to reflect changes to the Ohio Revised Code.

—Lance Drew was re-appointed to the city's Cable Advisory Board, and Charles Deck was re-appointed to the Conneaut Board of Health. Both were appointed to five-year terms.