Members of Russian 155th Marine Brigade surrender in Donbas

Russian military 155th Brigade distinguished themselves by looting in Bucha and Irpen

Ten Russian servicemen surrendered in total, he said.

"The 155th Brigade is known from the Kyiv axis, when they were storming the city of Kyiv (in February and March 2022)," Dmytrashkivskyi said.

"They entered Irpin and Bucha. These fighters became ‘famous’ for looting and wreaking havoc. However, they were almost completely destroyed in that area."

After being restored, this brigade reappeared on the Donetsk axis, where it was also defeated in November 2022.

"And today they have reappeared on the Vuhledar axis. Ten of their fighters have surrendered," the spokesman said.

According to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, more than 1,200 civilians were killed in Bucha area during the Russian occupation.

