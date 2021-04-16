Members of Sikh community among victims in Indianapolis Fedex shooting - group

Family members await information about their loved ones who work at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis
(Reuters) - Members of the Sikh religious community are "among those" dead and wounded in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group said on Friday. [L1N2M908E]

"The Sikh Coalition is deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed," the New York-based Sikh Coalition group tweeted on Friday. It did not provide any further details on victims.

"We expect that authorities will conduct a full investigation - including the possibility of bias as a factor," the group added.

The massacre is the most recent in a series of U.S. mass shootings that has again pushed the issue of gun violence to the political foreground.

Eight people were shot to death at three day spas in the Atlanta area in mid-March, raising fears that the gunman had targeted Asian Americans amid a rise in hate crimes. Days later, a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said it would be "premature to speculate" on the motive of the gunman, a 19 year-old former employee.

Most of the world's roughly 25 million Sikhs live in the northern Indian state of Punjab, according to the Sikh Coalition web site. An estimated 500,000 Sikhs live in the United States.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Diane Craft)

    Suspect identified on Friday as 19-year-old Indiana man‘Significant’ number of FedEx employees are Sikh, police say Police stand near a sign at the FedEx facility where multiple people were shot and killed the previous night in Indianapolis. Photograph: Jon Cherry/Getty Images The FBI and authorities were investigating on Friday after a gunman killed eight people and injured several at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, in the latest of a string of mass shootings to rock the US. Authorities identified the gunman as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana. Police said they could not yet explain why he opened fire with a rifle late on Thursday night. At a news conference, Craig McCartt, deputy police chief of Indianapolis, said Hole was a former employee who last worked for FedEx in 2020. McCartt said he did not know why Hole left or if he had ties to workers in the facility.McCartt also said authorities were still identifying the victims and not all families had been notified. Earlier, Randal Taylor, the police chief, said a “significant” number of employees at the FedEx facility were members of the Sikh community. Taylor spoke from a hotel where family members were awaiting word on loved ones. “We are deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed by the gunman in Indianapolis last night,” Satjeet Kaur, executive director of the Sikh Coalition, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with their families, and we are in touch with community leaders, government and law enforcement officials to learn more. While we don’t yet know the motive or identity of the shooter, we expect that authorities will continue to conduct a full investigation – including the possibility of bias as a factor.” The gunman killed himself before officers arrived, police said. Special agent Paul Keenan of the FBI said on Friday “it would be premature to speculate” on the suspect’s motivation. An Indianapolis home connected with the shooting was being searched, police said. Authorities were reportedly warned about the suspect’s potential for violence in the past, CNN reported. Authorities said police seized a gun last year. “This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside of the facility,” said McCartt.“There was no confrontation, there was no disturbance, there was no argument, he just appeared to randomly start shooting … that started in the parking lot and then into the facility.” McCartt saidthe fatalities and injuries occurred in a few minutes. Five people were hospitalized, according to police. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. A witness said he was working inside the building when he heard several shots in rapid succession. “I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller told WTHR-TV. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.” Mindy Carson was one of the family members gathered at a nearby hotel. “When you see notifications on your phone, but you’re not getting a text back from your kid and you’re not getting information and you still don’t know where they are what are you supposed to do?” said Carson, holding back tears. Her daughter, Jessica, works in the facility. She had not heard from her. It was the third mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, and the latest in a string of attacks across the US. After a significant drop in mass shootings during a pandemic-hit 2020, the Gun Violence Archive said 147 mass shootings had occurred in 2021. Its definition of mass shooting is a minimum of four gunshot victims. Randal Taylor, the police chief. Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP “This morning, for the third time, since January our community woke up to news of a senseless crime that will not soon leave our memory,” Taylor, the Indianapolis police chief, lamented. Five people including a pregnant woman were shot and killed in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument at a home in March. Eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across metro Atlanta, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, last month. The Indianapolis mayor, Joe Hogsett, called the FedEx shooting part of a “cycle of violence” attributable to “readily accessible guns”. Before the shooting, Hogsett was one of more than 150 mayors who signed a letter calling on the US Senate to strengthen gun control laws.“Beyond the need for comfort for the grieving, we must guard against resignation or even despair – the assumption that this is simply how it must be and that we might as well get used to it,” said Hogsett. “We need the courage that compels courageous acts that push past weariness.” Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence, but said much more was needed. “Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones,” the president said in a statement on Friday. “What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation. Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act.” FedEx said: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

  • Suspect in FedEx shooting identified as 19-year-old former employee Brandon Hole

    The suspected gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded several others in Indianapolis before killing himself has been identified by local police as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, a former FedEx employee, a company spokesperson told the AP.The latest: At least 100 people were in the FedEx warehouse at the time of the shooting, authorities said Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told reporters that Hole worked at FedEx through 2020. He did not specify the circumstances of Hole’s departure.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hole had been identified previously in “a couple” of police reports, including one in which law enforcement seized a firearm from him roughly one year ago, McCartt said. Law enforcement has not yet uncovered the shooter's motive. Police Chief Randal Taylor said Friday morning that the warehouse employed a "significant" number of Sikhs, AP reports, and the Sikh Coalition confirmed that members of its community were among those who were injured and killed. President Biden, who was briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security officials Friday, ordered flags at the White House, public buildings and grounds, military posts and embassies to be lowered to half-staff."Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act," Biden said in a statement, noting the Indianapolis shooting occurred the night before the 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people."Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation."The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held a briefing Friday morning, but offered no new major details.Paul Keenan, the FBI agent in charge of the Indianapolis field office assisting with the investigation, said it would be "too premature" to speculate on the shooter's motive.What happened: "The alleged shooter has taken his own life here at the scene," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said during a news conference early Friday. “He just appeared to randomly start shooting,” McCartt said at the morning news conference.At least four people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, and two others were treated at the scene and released, Cook said.The gunman is believed to have been acting alone, and there's no longer an "active threat to the community," she added.What they're saying: FedEx said in a statement Friday that the company was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting and expressed sympathies to "those affected by this senseless act of violence.""Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement," FedEx CEO Frederick Smith said Friday in a second statement. "We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available."The big picture: This is the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings to hit the U.S. since March, reinvigorating the political debate in Washington over gun control.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

