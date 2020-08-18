Members of Trump's 2016 campaign posed major counterintelligence risk to US, Senate intelligence report says

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a report Tuesday that claims the Trump administration obstructed its investigation and embraced help from the Russians in 2016.

The thousand-page report is the most detailed account yet of the connections between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, and includes allusions to possible compromising material the Russians posses related to Mr Trump.

"Separate from Steele's memos, which the Committee did not use for support, the Committee became aware of three general sets of allegations," all of which involve women, with two mentioning the existence of a tape.

The report also claims that the Russians took advantage of Mr Trump's transition team, which was filled with individuals who were inexperienced and easily manipulated by the Russians.

"Russia and other countries took advantage of the Transition Team's inexperience, transparent opposition to Obama Administration policies, and Trump's desire to deepen ties with Russia, to pursue unofficial channels through which Russia could conduct diplomacy," the report says. "The lack of vetting of foreign interactions by Transition officials left the Transition open to influence and manipulation by foreign intelligence services, government leaders, and co-opted business executives."

The report concludes that, "Russian officials, intelligence services, and others acting on the Kremlin's behalf were capable of exploiting the Transition's shortcomings for Russia's advantage. Based on available information it is possible -- and even likely -- that they did so."

