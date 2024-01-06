Members of ‘violent’ Ohio crime ring facing over 100 combined charges, Ohio AG says

Several alleged members of a “violent” crime ring in Columbus are now facing charges after an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The six members were indicted on a combined 124 felony charges in Franklin County last week, including murder and human trafficking, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Here’s how their charges are broken down:

James Antwan Dukes-Johnson, 28, of Columbus: 39 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and felonious assault.

Michael Anthony Davis, 21, of Columbus: 38 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and felonious assault.

Sarah Rose Dotson, 33, of Columbus: 29 felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shahee Siler, 38, of Columbus: 10 felony charges, including aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, and felonious assault.

Alexias Monay Lashel Carr-Johnson, 28, of Marysville: Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and money laundering.

Tyler Leianne Payne, 29, of Columbus: Four felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and money laundering.

“Busts like this free victims from the clutches of trafficking and rid our streets of dangerous criminals,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “These successful investigations propel us closer to a future in which no human beings are bought or sold in Ohio.”