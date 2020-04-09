MemComputing Provides Free Access to its MemCPU™ XPC SaaS Platform for COVID-19 Research

-- Accelerate the Process to Discover Solutions to the Global Pandemic --

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high-performance computing technology, today announced that its Xtreme Performance Computing (XPC) Software as a Service (SaaS) will be made free for evaluation to all researchers and developers working in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This initiative comes from MemComputing's ambition to identify opportunities where its technology may aid the fight against the global pandemic.

MemComputing harnesses the power of physics to dramatically reduce compute times for today's most complex computational problems associated with optimization, big data analytics, and machine learning. By providing a free evaluation of the MemCPU™ XPC SaaS, MemComputing hopes to accelerate the process of finding solutions to the COVID-19 crisis on a global scale.

Potential applications related to this effort may include running predictive models of the spread of the virus, computational chemistry, drug discovery, optimizing logistics and supply distribution, and much more. Problems that take classical computers hours, days or weeks to calculate can now be solved in minutes or seconds with MemComputing.

"Biotechnology organizations, hospitals, and global supply chains currently face tremendous computational challenges that could directly benefit from the value our technology provides," said John Beane, CEO, and co-founder of MemComputing, Inc. "The time to market for finding solutions can be dramatically reduced with this technology, ultimately saving lives."

Users will have free access to the MemCPU™ XPC SaaS to test, run, and solve problems, and will only be responsible for the compute expenses from the cloud provider. MemComputing will also provide access to their support team with expertise on how to formulate and model problems in integer linear programming (ILP), the file format in which MemComputing supports to solve large, complex optimization problems.

MemComputing, Inc.'s disruptive technology is accelerating the time to find practical solutions to the world's most challenging computational problems. The company was formed by Dr. Massimiliano Di Ventra and Dr. Fabio Traversa, with John A. Beane, former Entrepreneur-in-Residence, UC San Diego. Di Ventra and Traversa are the inventors of "memcomputing", a new computing paradigm in which memory performs the tasks of both storing and processing information (as compared to traditional computing based on the von Neumann architecture, where memory and processing are separate). For more information, visit www.memcomputing.com .

