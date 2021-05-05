Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high

Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration
Tom Wilson
·1 min read

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin soared on Wednesday to an all-time high, extending its 2021 rally to become the fourth-biggest digital coin.

Dogecoin, launched as a satirical critique of 2013's cryptocurrency frenzy, has climbed 41% in the last 24 hours to a record $0.68, according to CoinMarketCap.

This year alone it has soared over 14,000%, from $0.00468 on Dec. 31, taking it past more widely used cryptocurrencies such as the Tether stablecoin and XRP to become the fourth-largest by market capitalisation.

Dogecoin - whose logo features a Shiba Inu dog at the centre of the meme - remains little used in commerce or payments. Like other digital coins, it is highly volatile and its price is heavily influenced by social media users.

On Tuesday, the New York crypto exchange Gemini said it would start letting users trade and custody the token.

Some cryptocurrency market players said its volatility was its main draw, with a mixture of retail investors and market makers fuelling its trading volumes.

"The ugly truth is that a lot of crypto valuations are divorced from reality anyway," said Joseph Edwards, head of research at crypto brokerage Enigma Securities.

"Right now, (Dogecoin) is being seen as it's always been seen - an asset with surprising staying power that provides opportunities to take advantage of volatility every year or so."

Dogecoins are now cumulatively worth $88 billion, compared to bitcoin's $1 trillion and ethereum's $391 billion.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Comedian Lilly Singh accuses US of ‘failing to live up to status as world leader’ over Covid crisis

    US is ‘barely being a World sidekick right now’ says Singh

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorce could shake up philanthropy

    As much as Bill and Melinda Gates might want to keep their pending divorce private, the split between the billionaire co-founders of the world’s largest private foundation is sure to have very public consequences, with the breakup having already sent a wave of anxious uncertainty through the worlds of philanthropy and community health. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with an endowment of nearly $50 billion, donates about $5 billion annually to causes around the world. In a statement after the Gateses’ announced their divorce on Twitter, the foundation said the two would remain co-chairs and trustees and that no changes in the organization were planned.

  • COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London was hit by a COVID-19 scare on Wednesday when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive. Britain is hosting the three-day meeting - the first such G7 event in two years - which has been heavily billed as a chance to restart face-to-face diplomacy and a opportunity for the West to show a united front against threats from China and Russia. India, currently undergoing the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases, is attending the G7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday.

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Don't split pro-UK vote, Ruth Davidson urges Scottish unionists

    Ruth Davidson has warned unionist Scots not to "split the pro-UK vote" in Thursday's Holyrood election after Labour deployed Alistair Darling in a last-minute attempt to woo people who live in Tory-held seats. With opinion polls showing Nicola Sturgeon on the cusp of winning an outright SNP majority, Ms Davidson said the election would come down to "razor-thin margins" and just a few more tactical regional list votes for the Tories could make the difference. The former Scottish Conservative leader warned that unionist voters splitting their support between the Tories, Labour and the Liberal Democrats on their peach ballot papers risked letting in more nationalist MSPs. Labour sent a letter from former Chancellor Mr Darling, who led the victorious Better Together campaign in the 2014 independence referendum, to thousands of households in the seven Tory-held Holyrood constituencies. He argued that they should support Labour with their regional list votes, even if they carry on backing the Tories with their constituency ballot paper, in an attempt to get more anti-independence MSPs elected.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • DeSantis schedules special election for Alcee Hastings’ seat in 2022

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that the special election to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died last month, will take place in January 2022.

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Josh Hawley has no regrets about his MAGA fist pump ahead of the Capitol riot

    The Missouri senator said it was a “slur” to paint all Trump supporters in Washington DC on 6 January as rioters

  • Boris Johnson addresses Man United protest

    United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.A flare was thrown at the broadcasters podium as fans ran on to the field and protesters clashed with police outside the ground.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two officers were injured with one requiring hospital treatment after he was attacked with a bottle and suffered slash wound to his face.The fan protests against the Glazers, which have been taken place since they bought the club in 2005, have been reignited since United's involvement in the attempt to create a breakaway European Super League.Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who publicly opposed the Super League plans, said he understood the motives behind the protests."I don't think it's a good idea to have disruptive behaviour, demonstrations of that kind, but on the other hand I do understand people's strength of feeling," Johnson told reporters during a campaign visit in Hartlepool in the north of England."I think it's a good thing that we've been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League is not going to be appreciated by the people of this country."No decision has yet been made on the rescheduling of the match or about any sanctions for Sunday's events.

  • Newsom responds to recall campaign in presser

    Newsom responds to recall campaign in presser

  • Top Glove hopes to resolve U.S. seizure of its rubber gloves

    Malaysia's Top Glove Corp., the world's largest rubber glove maker, said Wednesday it hopes to swiftly end a U.S. ban on its products due to allegations of forced labor after one of its shipment was seized at a U.S. port. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday it had seized a shipment of 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves from Top Glove worth an estimated $518,000 at Cleveland port, Ohio.