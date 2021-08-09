'Meme stock' AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: An AMC theatre is pictured in Times Square in New York City
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Cinema operator AMC Entertainment beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, lifted by the return of moviegoers to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions, sending its shares up nearly 6% in extended trading.

The latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" film "F9: The Fast Saga" in June and "Godzilla vs Kong" at the end of March gave AMC much-needed relief from the blows it has taken from the pandemic over the past year due to theater closures.

Nearly all of AMC's theaters reopened during the quarter as more people got vaccinated and pandemic-related curbs were eased.

But ticket sales at the world's largest theater chain are still far off the billions it was raking in two years ago, with film release cycles yet to pick up and the threat of the Delta variant of the virus hanging over audiences.

Revenue at the company, one of the "meme stocks" at the center of a boom in small-time investing this year, rose to $444.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, from $18.9 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $382.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AMC capitalized on the surge in its share price to raise more than $1 billion through equity offerings, cushioning the damage from dried up ticket sales during the pandemic.

The company raised another $1.25 billion of new equity capital in the quarter, taking AMC's quarter-ending liquidity to more than $2 billion.

"Thanks to increased vaccination counts in the countries we serve, we started to see rising movie going demand, and we safely welcomed more than 22 million guests back to our theatres across the globe during the course of the second quarter," said AMC.

Excluding items, the company had a loss of 71 cents per share, while analysts had expected 91 cents.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The real reason options are pushing meme stocks into the stratosphere

    Options did play a role in Robinhood's roller coaster rally—but probably not for the reason some traders think, especially if they haven't accounted for changes in how trading firms hedge meme stocks.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we will be discussing 8 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Nicholas J. Pritzker based on his hedge fund’s Q1 portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Nicholas J. Pritzker’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, you can click to skip ahead to 4 Best Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • Greta Thunberg: Blistering U.N. climate report confirms 'we are in an emergency'

    Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg says she wasn't surprised by a blistering new report released Monday by the United Nations that concluded the earth is warming at a rate faster than previously thought, and that the window to avoid a climate catastrophe is rapidly closing.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • The $4 Million Bugatti Chiron Looks Old (On Purpose)

    All 500 Chirons have to look awesome in 50 years. That’s why there are so few screens.

  • Milton's Sell-Off: Indicted Nikola Founder Dumps 7M Shares, Transfers 600,000 Others

    Indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton sold 7 million of his 79 million shares in the electric truck startup last week, pulling in $71.5 million that he may need for his legal fight against federal fraud charges. Separately, Bloomberg reported Milton has hired two lawyers who defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk when he ran afoul of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Terence Healy represented Musk, and Brad Bondi served as counsel for Tesla Inc. when the SEC investigated the electric carmaker'

  • Cuomo's lawyer appears to dig him deeper in controversy

    A lawyer for Cuomo appeared to dig him deeper yesterday as she previewed his sexual harassment defense, arguing that running his hands over a state trooper on the job wasn't necessarily criminal — or even unacceptable.Why it matters: The defense looks unlikely to persuade New York legislators who are "on the brink" of impeaching Cuomo, as The New Yorker puts it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The lawyer, Rita Glavin, told CNN's Pamela Brown during a liv

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses, on a

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.