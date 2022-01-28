Meme stock hangover: a year after GameStop, traders face gloomier markets

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for GameStop is displayed on the Robinhood App as another screen displays the Robinhood logo
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·4 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The mood has shifted dramatically a year since a spectacular rally in shares of GameStop captivated Wall Street, launching a mania for so-called meme stocks and putting the spotlight on retail investors as a force to be reckoned with in markets.

GameStop shares have tumbled from their peak, though they are far above levels touched before the meme stock craze. Other stocks popular with retail investors, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, have followed a similar path.

It's not only meme stocks that have lost their luster. Individual investors and professional money managers alike now have to contend with a hawkish https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/investors-look-prune-portfolio-risk-fed-hawkishness-rules-markets-2022-01-27 Federal Reserve, with expectations of tighter monetary policy battering assets that soared over the last two years and stirring volatility https://www.reuters.com/business/volatile-markets-fed-uncertainty-add-us-dip-buyers-risks-2022-01-25 in broader markets.

GRAPHIC: The boom and the bust, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykmemavg/Pasted%20image%201643217673693.png BOOM AND THE BUST

Despite sharp drops from their 2021 peaks, several of the stocks caught up in the meme-stock trading frenzy are trading higher then they were at the start of 2021. AMC and GameStop remain up about 600% and 400%, respectively, from their Dec 31, 2020 closing levels. Some, like BlackBerry show a more modest gain of 14%.

Others haven't fared as well. Clover Health, for instance, which at one point in 2021 was up 72% for the year, is now trading 86% below its 2021 starting level.

GRAPHIC: Meme stock mayhem, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/dwpkrzydavm/chart.png MEME STOCK MAYHEM

In many cases, those who arrived at the meme stock party early and were quick to take profits were rewarded, while late-comers were punished. Most of the stocks swept up in the 2021 trading frenzy now stand anywhere between 70% to 95% below their recent highs.

GRAPHIC: Single stock options, https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/egvbklnodpq/chart.png OPTIONS

Options have been a popular tool for investors looking to play the rally and their heavy usage helped exacerbate https://www.reuters.com/business/what-is-gamma-squeeze-how-did-it-drive-up-amcs-stock-price-2021-06-03 the swings in some stocks.

Heightening their appeal among individual investors was the growth of commissions-free options trading on platforms such as RobinHood and Webull.

Single stock options have been especially popular. Trading in these contracts on individual stocks jumped to a record high, at one point making up as much as 70% of the overall volume in options markets.

Single stock options' overall market share has fallen to about 60% but remains higher than pre-2021 levels, suggesting that interest in options plays among retail investors remains robust.

GRAPHIC: Short interest, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgpomjwlypd/Pasted%20image%201643231561840.png SHORT WORK

A year ago, retail investors rallied to squeeze hedge funds that had bet against shares of GameStop and other companies, bruising institutional players such as Melvin Capital in the process.

But while the surges in GameStop and other meme stocks made some bears skittish, the practice of shorting stocks – or selling borrowed shares in the hopes of buying them back at a cheaper price – remains a popular strategy in markets.

"Short interest in some stocks has decreased rapidly as short-sellers exit positions to ensure that they are not caught out in the next GameStop event," said Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of financial analytics firm Ortex.

"However ... this does not seem to have resulted in a significant effect as the overall short interest in all U.S.-listed stocks is currently 30% higher than it was a year ago, demonstrating the willingness to short stocks is still high," he said.

GRAPHIC: WallStreetBets, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvnejdqlpl/Pasted%20image%201643225852296.png WALLSTREETBETS

Reddit's WallStreetBets, the forum where individual investors exhorted each other to defy hedge funds and coordinated their stock buying, saw its membership swell in the wake of last year's meme stock drama, though engagement remains well below the peaks of early 2021.

The forum boasts around 11.5 million subscribers, up from 1.7 million in December 2020, while daily posts have fallen to under 1,000 from a high of about 64,000 a year ago.

That doesn't mean that retail investors have dropped out of the market, even as volatility has rocked asset prices.

Individual investors bought https://www.reuters.com/article/global-stocks-vanda/retail-investors-kept-buying-u-s-stock-on-fed-day-vanda-idUSL8N2U734X a net of $1.66 billion in equities on Wednesday, when a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve outcome caused wild gyrations in markets, data from Vanda showed. That was the highest figure since a net $2.2 billion bought on November 30.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Alexandra Hudson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Weibo warns users about posting Winter Olympics content

    Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, sent out messages to its users on Friday warning them against posting any content from the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics that belonged to broadcast rights holders or risk being blocked. The platform, which has over 570 million monthly active users, posted a notice on its official account and sent direct messages to its users, irrespective of whether they had posted any Olympics content in the past. In the notice, it said that China's state broadcaster CCTV owned the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Feb. 4-20 Games in mainland China, including Macau, and that any content that was reposted without CCTV's consent would infringe its rights.

  • Dow, S&P 500 end lower after Federal Reserve keeps policy steady, warns it won’t always be accommodative

    U.S. stocks end mostly lower and bond yields rise Wednesday, after the Fed leaves rates near zero at its first meeting of the year, but said policy will tighten.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Abruptly Surges in Record Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures suddenly spiked the most on record Thursday afternoon, a dramatic move that signaled bearish wagers being squeezed out of the market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natur

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Market Sell-Off 2022: 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Clorox (NYSE: CLX), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are three rock-solid dividend stocks to consider if you're concerned with further market volatility. Procter & Gamble has recession resilience, inflation resistance, strong brands, pricing power, and industry leadership.

  • Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip

    Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. Target (NYSE: TGT) has arguably performed better than any brick-and-mortar retailer during the pandemic, but the stock still looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.