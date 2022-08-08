Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, AMC all surge as meme stock mania makes a comeback

Myles Udland
·Senior Markets Editor
·3 min read

Meme stocks are having a moment. Again.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY), GameStop (GME), and AMC (AMC) were all surging on no news as of Monday morning, aside from renewed attention on these names from the traders on Reddit's Wallstreetbets message board investors came to know in early 2021.

According to data from Ape Wisdom, a site that tracks ticker mentions on Wallstreetbets threads, mentions of Bed, Bath & Beyond, GameStop, and AMC have surged in the last 24 hours and are the three most popular tickers on the subreddit as of Monday morning.

Bed, Bath & Beyond shot up as much as 50% while GameStop and AMC shares were both higher by more than 15%. Shares of GameStop and AMC were both halted for volatility in the opening minutes of trading.

Both GameStop and Bed, Bath & Beyond have ties to Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who has become one of the most prominent investors in the meme trade that caught the nation's attention in January 2021.

Cohen is the chairman of the board at GameStop and his firm RC Ventures holds a nearly 10% stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond. In June, Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO, a shakeup that follows the company reaching an agreement with Cohen back in March to add directors to the board and explore strategic alternatives for its buybuy BABY brand.

A person exits a Bed Bath &amp; Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Last week, AMC reported quarterly results that showed losses narrowed from the prior year while also announced a special dividend to shareholders

AMC CEO Adam Aron appeared on Yahoo Finance Live in the 10am hour on Monday.

Another entry into this latest iteration of the meme market is inexplicable trading in several new Chinese IPOs, with shares of AMTD Digital (HKD) rising over 15,000% at one point following its recent debut. The company, which operates a "comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform," was at one point worth over $400 billion despite reporting just $25 million of revenue in its most recent year, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), of which AMTD Digital is a subsidiary, also rose more than 300%.

Last week, Magic Empire Global (MEGL), another Hong Kong-based company, surged more than 1,000% following its IPO. Shares of Magic Empire were up as much as 80% early Monday.

This latest resurgence in the meme trade also comes as markets continue to turn around from lows reached in mid-June, with investor Tom Hearden noting Monday that Goldman's "most shorted" basket of stocks has gained 17% in the just the last three-plus trading days.

More to come. This post will be updated.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, meme stocks pop, bitcoin gains

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading on Monday morning.

  • Why investors should still love stocks like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google: Morning Brief

    Why investors should be looking for thematic trades in this environment, and everything else to watch in markets on Monday, August 8, 2022.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Jump Brings Some Meme Frenzy to Broad Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s 190% surge over the past nine days is a reminder that the retail trader-fueled rallies for speculative pockets of the stock market are alive and well despite massive paper losses for individual investors.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equi

  • Meme stocks: Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, GameStop soar in early trading

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond stock as well as broader interest in meme stocks taking hold again.

  • Axios sells itself to Cox Enterprises, Carlyle CEO to step down, CVS and Pfizer look to expand

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business headlines today regarding M&A activity and leadership changes.

  • Nvidia warns of lower second-quarter revenue on gaming weakness

    The company reported preliminary results for the second-quarter just days after chipmaker Intel Corp and Sony Group Corp slashed their annual forecasts on demand concerns. The gaming industry, largely considered to be recession proof, is beginning to see some weakness as consumers weigh purchases of discretionary items such as laptops and video game consoles.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Squeeze may be Risky, but the New Business Model has a Chance

    It seems that most of the bad performance of Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY ) is attributable to the negative performance history after 2019. The stock is beaten down by short-selling, with some 35% of shares being shorted by July 14th, 2022, and analysts are also posting low price targets for the stock which has driven it to a multi-year low valuation.

  • Mediterranean Buyers Return to the Market for Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil buyers in southern Europe are quietly returning to the market for Russian crude, with a European Union ban on such shipments still four months away from coming into force.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedShipments of Russian cru

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • As Interest Rates Rise, a Silent Vampire Attack on Crypto

    Analysts speculate that higher interest rates will diminish investors’ appetite for high yield, high risk assets. Stablecoins, they argue, linked to the newly powerful dollar, like tether and USDC, are likely to be the winners of this new environment. Or, to put it in crypto-native language, a silent vampire attack.

  • Tech Leads Stocks Higher With Bond Yields Sinking: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose as bond yields pared their recent surge and investors looked beyond prospects for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. The dollar fell.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTraders shrugged off a weak revenue forecast from

  • Nvidia stock drops on preliminary earnings warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Nvidia expecting to miss on second-quarter earnings estimates.

  • Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com enters South Korea via acquisitions 

    Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has acquired two startups in South Korea -- payment service provider PnLink and virtual asset provider OK-BIT -- for an undisclosed amount, Crypto.com said. The company also said Monday it has secured registrations under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset service provider. “We are committed to working with regulators to continue to bring our products and services to market, particularly in countries like South Korea where consumers have shown strong interest and adoption of digital currencies,” said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive officer Kris Marszalek.

  • Nasdaq looks to Latin America to replace some lost Chinese IPOs

    Latin American companies could replace at least some of the Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) that have disappeared from western markets this year, a senior Nasdaq executive said. Regulators in Beijing and Washington have increased their scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the United States, and a dispute over access to audit papers could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Four Latin American Companies were listed, down from 20 last year, and 11 companies from countries in Southeast Asia, compared with 19 last year.

  • Daly Says Fed Is ‘Far From Done Yet’ on Bringing Inflation Down

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested a 50 basis-point rate increase isn’t locked in at the US central bank’s next policy meeting, saying the Federal Reserve is “far from done yet” in bringing down inflation.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature

  • Citigroup Sued by Loomis Sayles Over $70 Million in Trade Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. sued Citigroup Inc., alleging the bank caused more than $70 million in losses while executing two separate trading orders that swamped the market.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • Tyson Shares Slump Most in Two Years as Inflation Hits Meat Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest US meat company, is getting hit by inflation with soaring costs and a tight labor market squeezing sales of chicken and pork. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedThe owner of Hillshire Farm and Ball Park h

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Results?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, and will report earnings in early August. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)?

    Let's talk about the popular Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ). The company's shares saw significant share price...

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Cigna Corporation (CI) Worth Betting on Now?

    Cigna (CI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.