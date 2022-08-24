Meme stocks are having another round of meme stock mania. What does that mean?

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·3 min read

When shares of GameStop jumped1700% from December 2020 to January 2021, a shock wave hit even some of the most sophisticated investors and caused hedge fund Melvin Capital to shut down.

Lately, big stock swings are becoming more commonplace, thanks to meme stock mania.

For the most part, the stocks that experience big swings are classified as meme stocks, a term that came out of the GameStop frenzy that was fueled by an army of retail investors who banded together over social media platforms such as Twitter, Stocktwits, Facebook, and Reddit.

Collectively these retail investors drove up the stock but eventually, it came crashing down. For some stocks that joined meme stock mania last year, it's looking like history could be repeating itself.

What is meme stock mania?

Meme stock mania is a term used to describe when meme stocks experience big ups and downs over a relatively short period. Usually, when one well-known meme stock experiences high trading volume others tend to as well.

New meme stock?: AMTD Digital stock, HKD, is up more than 14,000% since its IPO

Before the fall: Why Bed Bath and Beyond stock bounced back

For instance, shares of GameStop, Bed Bath and Beyond, and AMC have been experiencing unusually high trading volume and big price swings for the past several weeks.

Bed Bath and Beyond

On the popular Reddit trading forum, WallStreetBets, Bed Bath and Beyond was the most mentioned ticker over the past 30 days. Shares of the struggling retailer's stock were up more than 350% from July 25 to August 17. But then they came crashing down on August 18 after activist investor Ryan Cohen said in a filing that he planned to sell his nearly 12% stake in the company.

Shares of Bed Bath and Beyond soared recently until activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed in a filing that he intended to share his nearly 12% stake in the company
Shares of Bed Bath and Beyond soared recently until activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed in a filing that he intended to share his nearly 12% stake in the company

A filing earlier that week from Cohen's firm, RC Ventures, revealed his stake in Bed Bath and Beyond to investors and helped drive shares higher. Cohen also currently serves as chairman of GameStop.

AMC and APE

AMC has also experienced high-volume trading lately and with it, some big swings. From July 25 to August 11, the stock was up more than 70%. Though that's much smaller than Bed Bath and Beyond's gain over roughly the same time, it's far better than the S&P 500's 6% gain from July 25 to August 11.

3 things all investors can learn: Takeaways from meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Dogecoin

Stocks and teens: Are there enough parental controls as teenagers invest with Fidelity, Wells Fargo?

The stock has been especially volatile since AMC reported earnings on August 4 and announced that it would be issuing special preferred stock to shareholders traded under the ticker APE. On Tuesday, APE was the most traded stock on Fidelity, indicating serious interest from retail investors.

The preferred shares are akin to a combination of a 2-for-1 stock split and dividend for AMC shareholders.

But after APE's debut on Monday, the combined value of an AMC share and an APE unit shook out to nearly 9% below Friday’s AMC closing price. Experts say that result shouldn't be surprising since that's what would typically occur when a stock splits.

Tesla 3-for-1 stock split: What does that mean for investors?

The only difference is usually when a stock splits, which Tesla is set to do on Wednesday, the company issues more shares to shareholders under the same ticker.

So if Tesla executed its 3-for-1 stock split and Tuesday's closing price of $889 the share price would drop to $296 when markets open Wednesday, but investors would have two extra shares for every one Tesla share they owned as of August 17.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is meme stock mania? Bed Bath and Beyond stock is part of it

Recommended Stories

  • Mireille Enos to Play Bob Odenkirk's Wife in AMC Dramedy Straight Man

    Bob Odenkirk just got a new scene partner: Mireille Enos (The Killing, The Catch) has signed on to star opposite Odenkirk in the upcoming AMC dramedy Straight Man, our sister site Deadline reports. The story, based on the Richard Russo novel, is a “mid-life crisis tale” set on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania […]

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the

  • Caesars Makes Historic Change on the Las Vegas Strip

    Nothing lasts forever even in a city full of timeless nods to the past like Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip has always been evolving, a slow work in progress where things that seem forever eventually make way for something else, In recent years, however, the pace of change has picked up with huge projects being built and major properties changing hands. Major projects have grown up from nothing on the North Las Vegas Strip where Resorts World Las Vegas brought a new vitality to a once-underdeveloped area.

  • PGA Tour ‘lifer’ Davis Love III finds his voice in LIV Golf controversy: ‘I’m just getting started’

    “I’m just getting started. I feel like, what do I have to lose? I can tell the truth."

  • GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop in the Red

    GigaCloud Technology plummeted Monday, giving back early morning gains after retail traders shifted their view on the stock. The Hong-Kong based business-to-business platform completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq on Thursday, with the stock opening at $19.20, or 56.7% above the IPO price of $12.25. The following day, GigaCloud (ticker: GCT ) garnered the attention of retail traders, whose trading activity caused the shares to close at $48.01 in their second session — up 206% from Thursday’s closing price.

  • Stock Market Bounce Stalls, Twitter Tide Turns As Elon Musk Gets Smoking Gun; Tesla Gains

    The stock market indexes ground sideways in Tuesday's morning session, taking a breather after Monday's big slump. The Nasdaq composite is outperforming in the dull, dog-day action while blue chips are struggling. The Nasdaq composite has gained 0.1%. The S&P 500 is down less than 0.1% while the Dow Jones has lost 0.3%. The Russell 2000 small-cap ETF (IWM) is...

  • Biden to Announce Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

    The action would be the culmination of more than a year of debate within the Biden administration on debt forgiveness.

  • YouTuber vs. YouTuber: BitBoy Crypto Sues Atozy for Defamation

    Ben Armstrong, known as BitBoy Crypto on YouTube, filed a defamation lawsuit against Erling Mengshoel, Jr., aka Atozy, for comments made in a video last November. Armstrong alleges he sustained damages in excess of $75,000.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • One Upcoming Stock Split Flying Under Investors' Radars

    So far in 2022, we've witnessed several market titans undergo a stock split, including Amazon and Alphabet. However, one company with an upcoming stock split that's seemingly flying under the radar is Nintendo.

  • Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split

    Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday.

  • The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says

    JPMorgan forecasts that US CPI year-over-year inflation will fall from its recent peak of above 8% to just 3% by July 2023.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Intel, Languishing At 5 Year Lows, Inks $30B Expansion Deal With Brookfield

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona. Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the expansion project. At the same time, Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona. Also Read: TSMC Clients To Bargain Over Foundry Prices R

  • Meet Jake Freeman, the college senior who cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, writes academic papers, and loves taking baths

    Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.