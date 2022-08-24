Meme stocks are having another round of meme stock mania. What does that mean?

When shares of GameStop jumped1700% from December 2020 to January 2021, a shock wave hit even some of the most sophisticated investors and caused hedge fund Melvin Capital to shut down.

Lately, big stock swings are becoming more commonplace, thanks to meme stock mania.

For the most part, the stocks that experience big swings are classified as meme stocks, a term that came out of the GameStop frenzy that was fueled by an army of retail investors who banded together over social media platforms such as Twitter, Stocktwits, Facebook, and Reddit.

Collectively these retail investors drove up the stock but eventually, it came crashing down. For some stocks that joined meme stock mania last year, it's looking like history could be repeating itself.

What is meme stock mania?

Meme stock mania is a term used to describe when meme stocks experience big ups and downs over a relatively short period. Usually, when one well-known meme stock experiences high trading volume others tend to as well.

For instance, shares of GameStop, Bed Bath and Beyond, and AMC have been experiencing unusually high trading volume and big price swings for the past several weeks.

Bed Bath and Beyond

On the popular Reddit trading forum, WallStreetBets, Bed Bath and Beyond was the most mentioned ticker over the past 30 days. Shares of the struggling retailer's stock were up more than 350% from July 25 to August 17. But then they came crashing down on August 18 after activist investor Ryan Cohen said in a filing that he planned to sell his nearly 12% stake in the company.

Shares of Bed Bath and Beyond soared recently until activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed in a filing that he intended to share his nearly 12% stake in the company

A filing earlier that week from Cohen's firm, RC Ventures, revealed his stake in Bed Bath and Beyond to investors and helped drive shares higher. Cohen also currently serves as chairman of GameStop.

AMC and APE

AMC has also experienced high-volume trading lately and with it, some big swings. From July 25 to August 11, the stock was up more than 70%. Though that's much smaller than Bed Bath and Beyond's gain over roughly the same time, it's far better than the S&P 500's 6% gain from July 25 to August 11.

The stock has been especially volatile since AMC reported earnings on August 4 and announced that it would be issuing special preferred stock to shareholders traded under the ticker APE. On Tuesday, APE was the most traded stock on Fidelity, indicating serious interest from retail investors.

The preferred shares are akin to a combination of a 2-for-1 stock split and dividend for AMC shareholders.

But after APE's debut on Monday, the combined value of an AMC share and an APE unit shook out to nearly 9% below Friday’s AMC closing price. Experts say that result shouldn't be surprising since that's what would typically occur when a stock splits.

The only difference is usually when a stock splits, which Tesla is set to do on Wednesday, the company issues more shares to shareholders under the same ticker.

So if Tesla executed its 3-for-1 stock split and Tuesday's closing price of $889 the share price would drop to $296 when markets open Wednesday, but investors would have two extra shares for every one Tesla share they owned as of August 17.

