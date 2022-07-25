Memecoin Teddy Doge 'Soft' Rug Pulls $4.5M Worth of Tokens, PeckShield Says

Sitade
Shaurya Malwa
·2 min read

Wallets connected to developers of BNB Chain-based Teddy Doge (TEDDY) sold over $4.5 million worth of its tokens for other cryptocurrencies over the weekend, causing concerns among investors.

Wallets connected to Teddy Doge’s deployer contract exchanged TEDDY tokens for thousands of wrapped BNB, a BNB equivalent issued on Ethereum, from several accounts over the weekend, security firm PeckShield said on Monday.

“The deployer deployed the contract and transferred a large quantity of $Teddy to 0xdbe8ef79a1a7b57fbb73048192edf6427e8a5552, then pump and dump the price of $Teddy,” PeckShield said, terming the actions as a “soft rug pull.”

Korean blockchain security firm Sooho also termed the project a "soft" rug pull. "Rather than cheating on the code, it seems that the distribution allocated to the manager's account was divided and sold in bulk," said Jisu Park, CEO of Sooho. "It's not a hack, it's a rug. But it's unclear whether they've abandoned the project, so we can call it a “softrug”.

Addresses connected to the project exchanged TEDDY for wrapped BNB, which in turn was exchanged for over 10,000 BNB and 2 million BUSD, PeckShield added. The converted funds were then sent to crypto exchange Binance.

This was possible as the rogue developers controlled the project's liquidity pools. Liquidity pools refer to the token pairs held by smart contracts on decentralized exchanges, such as PancakeSwap, with developers initially seeding both sides of a token pair.

In decentralised finance (DeFi), rug pulls are scams where the developers conduct legitimate work on a blockchain and then drain the liquidity pools from the project, essentially "pulling the rug" from investors and causing a sharp fall in related tokens.

Read more: DeFi ‘Rug Pull’ Scams Pulled In $2.8B This Year: Chainalysis

Meanwhile, project admins said on Teddy Doge’s Telegram channel that they were “not certain whether it is a bug in our cross-chain bridge or a leaked developer wallet.”

“Don't buy tokens for now. We have closed the cross-chain bridge and are in the process of fixing it,” the admins said, adding that TEDDY holders would soon be given DRAC, a new token, as the project was in the process of rebranding to Drac Network.

Teddy Doge, which offers token swap, non-fungible token (NFTs) and cross-chain products, had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in an initial token offering. NFTs are tokens which represent the ownership of a virtual or physical item and cross-chain refers to transactions in which data is sent from one blockchain to the other.

TEDDY prices fell 99.7% in the past 24 hours, CoinGecko data shows.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Cryptos to Avoid No Matter What

    While cryptocurrency is an exciting emerging asset class, not every cryptocurrency is a buy. Crypto investors are constantly bombarded with information on what cryptocurrency to buy next before it "goes to the moon." Let's take a look at some cryptocurrencies that readers would be better off avoiding.

  • What Was the First Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrencies existed before Bitcoin, but they didn't reach public attention until a few years after it was introduced in 2009. The first cryptocurrency was eCash, developed by the company DigiCash in 1990. The concept and company were created by cryptographer David Chaum, who in 1983 published a paper titled "Blind Signatures for Untraceable Payments."

  • US bolsters cyber alliance to counter rising Iran threat

    President Biden vowed to expand cyber cooperation with Israel and Saudi Arabia on his trip to the Middle East last week, a move experts see as a direct response to the rising digital threat from Iran. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed bilateral agreements to strengthen their cybersecurity partnership and share information related to cyber…

  • Blake Lemoine: Google fires engineer who said AI tech has feelings

    Blake Lemoine went public with his beliefs that Google's breakthrough Lamda technology is sentient.

  • Opinion: Don't be an easy target for cyber criminals

    Cyber crimes are on the rise at an alarming rate.

  • After Huge Illuminate Data Breach, Ed Tech’s ‘Student Privacy Pledge’ Under Fire

    A few months after education leaders at America’s largest school district announced that a technology vendor had exposed sensitive student information in a massive data breach, the company at fault — Illuminate Education — was recognized with the software industry’s equivalent of the Oscars. Since that disclosure in New York City schools, the scope of the […]