Memo: Feds want ex-Muncie Mayor Tyler sentenced to prison

MUNCIE, Ind. — Federal prosecutors say Dennis Tyler should be sentenced to prison for his role in government corruption during the eight years he served as Muncie's mayor.

Tyler next week is scheduled to plead guilty — in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis — to theft of government funds over allegations he accepted a $5,000 bribe from a local contractor in 2015.

At the same hearing, set for Nov. 10, Tyler is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge James R. Sweeney II.

In a 48-page pre-sentence memo filed Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston detailed why they believe Tyler should go to prison.

That document says the sentencing range for the former mayor will likely be 12 to 18 months of incarceration, and acknowledges federal prosecutors — in a plea deal —agreed to recommend a sentence at the lower end of that range.

The memo said Tyler — elected to four-year terms as Muncie mayor in 2011 and 2015 — "accepted a $5,000 gratuity in exchange for official acts, namely, steering work to a paying contractor who charged more than an honest competitor."

"In doing so, Mr. Tyler chose to serve himself and the interests of insiders who were willing to buy their way into a rigged system," the federal prosecutors wrote.

Preston and Childress said they were recommending Judge Sweeney sentence Tyler "to a term of imprisonment."

"His sentence must reflect the seriousness of his criminal acts, deter others in similar positions from abusing their positions of public trust, and promote respect for the law so as to restore faith in the local system of government," they wrote.

Story continues

The memo for the first time publicly revealed some details of the federal investigation leading to the charge against Tyler, and included comments from a phone conversation — taped by FBI agents — between the mayor and Tracy Barton, the Muncie Sanitary District official who had delivered the bribe payment in December 2015.

Barton — by the time of the recorded conversation cooperating with the federal investigation — is scheduled to plead guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The memo also offered comments on some actions taken by the then-mayor that aren't specifically tied to the bribery allegation.

'I still don't think we're crooks'

According to the memo, Barton "agreed to cooperate proactively and covertly" with federal investigations following his indictment in the fall of 2018, and told authorities about the bribe payment he had delivered to Tyler.

In the later conversation with the mayor, Barton told Tyler he believed the contractor who provided the bribe money had told investigators about that payment.

Tyler professed to have little memory of receiving the money, or helping the contractor — not identified by name in documents — to obtain excavation contracts for city or Muncie Sanitary District projects.

"I'm not saying I didn't," the mayor said, later adding that he would have "never remembered if you hadn't brought it up to me."

"My guess is that I probably used (the bribe money) to pay bills," Tyler said. "And (when) somebody had a sewer bill that they needed (paid), I could give them the money. ... I think that's when I bought all them turkeys to give away and stuff. Which ain't gonna mean a damn thing to (federal investigators)."

While saying he was "sure I used some of the (bribe money) for my own personal stuff," Tyler maintained he would also "go out and buy things and pay for people's sewer bills and light bills and you'd be amazed."

Discussing the investigation, the mayor told Barton federal authorities "wanted me and (Phil Nichols, former local Democratic Party chairman) more than anything."

Nichols is also among nine people indicted on corruption charges stemming from the investigation — which began in 2014, according to the memo — and to this point the former party chairman is the only defendant not to have negotiated a plea agreement.

Tyler — a retired city firefighter and former state representative — expressed regret about the impact the investigation had on his administration.

"I mean, man, we had this city going in the right direction," he told Barton.

"You know, I still don't think we're crooks," the mayor said. "I don't care what people say, I don't feel that way. I think we've made mistakes."

The prosecutors predicted Tyler's attorneys would try to present "his use of some of the illegal gratuity on his constituents" as mitigating, along with his age. (The former mayor will observe his 79th birthday in December.)

"Mr. Tyler's belief that using some of the $5,000 to buy things for his constituents does not absolve him morally," they wrote. "Honest politicians don't purchase clout with illegal proceeds."

'Insider buddies'

The prosecutors' memo also refers to Tyler's role in events that have not resulted in criminal charges against the former mayor.

It refers to efforts by the mayor, and others, in 2015 and 2016 to thwart a federal probe of Craig Nichols, at the time city building commissioner.

The younger Nichols — the son of Phil Nichols — was accused of steering city and Muncie Sanitary District projects to his own businesses, and at times also submitting bills for work that was not done. He received a two-year sentence in January 2019 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Tyler "knew that he was obstructing a federal investigation, and pressuring his subordinates to assist him in doing so," Preston and Childress wrote.

"He literally asked his employees to lie on (Craig) Nichols' behalf in an effort co cover up his schemes against Muncie. ...

"Mr. Tyler's obstructionist behavior speaks volumes about his character."

Also referred to is the payment, by a city contractor, to remove a tree from outside Tyler's Halteman Village home.

"Rather than hire a local tree removal company, Mr. Tyler instead relied on his insider buddies to get the job done free of charge," the document said.

Also mentioned was Tyler's failure to properly document campaign contributions from a Kentucky insurance agent who had sold policies to the city and sanitary district.

One of those payments, for $1,000, was deposited in Tyler's personal bank account, the memo alleges.

The ex-mayor's attorneys — James Voyles and and Jennifer Lukemeyer of Indianapolis — had until the end of the business day on Wednesday to submit their own sentencing memorandum.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie mayor arrested: Feds ask that Dennis Tyler be sent to prison