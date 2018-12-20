In memo, Trump's AG pick criticized aspect of Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, William Barr, sent an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department this year criticizing a central prong of the special counsel's Russia investigation, attacking as "fatally misconceived" the idea the president could have obstructed justice.

The memo, sent in June while Barr was in private practice and months before he was selected by Trump for the Justice Department job, could factor into his future confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee and may prompt questions about his ability to oversee the special counsel's investigation in an open-minded and impartial manner.

The document argues there could be disastrous consequences for the Justice Department and the presidency if special counsel Robert Mueller were to conclude that acts a president is legally permitted to take — whether firing an FBI director or giving direction on a case— could constitute obstruction because of a subjective determination that there was corrupt intent.

"Mueller should not be permitted to demand that the President submit to interrogation about alleged obstruction," Barr wrote. "Apart from whether Mueller (has) a strong enough factual basis for doing so, Mueller's obstruction theory is fatally misconceived."

Barr acknowledged that a president can commit obstruction of justice by destroying evidence or tampering with witnesses. But, he said, he is unaware of any accusation like that in the Mueller investigation, and he said it would "do lasting damage to the Presidency and to the administration of law within the Executive branch" if an act like the firing of ex-FBI chief James Comey could amount to obstruction.

Some Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, expressed alarm over the memo. But Sen. Lindsey Graham, the incoming Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he wasn't bothered by it though he noted he didn't agree with everything in it.

"People can have opinions. They can express them," Graham said. "They can be advocates. It doesn't mean they're disqualified."

Mueller and his team of prosecutors have spent the last year and a half investigating not only whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin but also whether the president might have obstructed justice by, among other actions, asking Comey to drop an investigation into his national security adviser and then firing the FBI director months later. That firing paved the way for Mueller's appointment.

In drafting the 19-page document, Barr weighed in on a contentious legal question on the scope of the president's executive power. Trump and his lawyers have resisted answering questions related to the obstruction inquiry, saying prosecutors can't second-guess actions the president takes in office.

"I know you will agree that, if a DOJ investigation is going to take down a democratically-elected president, it is imperative to the health of our system and to our national cohesion that any claim of wrongdoing is solidly based on evidence of a real crime — not a debatable one," Barr wrote.

"It is time to travel well-worn paths; not to veer into novel, unsettled or contested areas of the law; and not to indulge the fancies by over-zealous prosecutors," he added.

The memo was sent to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller, and to Steven Engel, the head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal advice to executive branch agencies. It was turned over to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which released it along with questionnaire responses that Barr submitted to the panel.

Rosenstein downplayed its significance at an unrelated news conference Thursday, defending Barr's record as attorney general — he served from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush — and saying he'll be "outstanding" again in the job.

"Lots of people offer opinions to the Department of Justice, but they don't influence our own decision making," Rosenstein said. "We have very experienced lawyers and obviously our decisions are informed by our actual knowledge of the facts of the case, which Mr. Barr didn't have."

The memo adds to a record of other statements from Barr over the last year or so about the Mueller investigation. Those include comments to a newspaper expressing concern that multiple members of the Mueller team had made political contributions to Democratic political candidates. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has criticized the investigation in even more pointed ways.