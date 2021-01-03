Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister to release her memoirs in the US

David Millward
Samantha Markle - Fox/Getty Images
Samantha Markle - Fox/Getty Images

A memoir by Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha will be published in the US this week.

The 330-page book by 56-year-old Ms Markle will describe her dysfunctional relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

It has already been hyped by Barnes & Noble, the publishers.

'Things are not always as they seem, in a world where social labels define who we are, how we live, and how we view each other.

“Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels. 

Duchess of Sussex&nbsp; - Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Duchess of Sussex - Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

“Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

Samantha Markle has been repeatedly critical of the Duchess, even though they are understood not to have spoken in years.

The Duchess has previously described claims made by Ms Markle, who lives in Florida, as “absurd”.

In 2016, when the relationship with Prince Harry became public, she dismissed her half-sister as a social climber.

The sniping has continued. In February 2019 Ms Markle launched a Twitter tirade at the Duchess, describing her as a “wealthy narcissist”.

She accused the Duchess of hiring expensive public relations experts to improve her image.

Ms Markle also weighed in during a controversy last year over who should pay for the Duke and Duchess’s security.

Even though the couple made clear that they had no plans to ask taxpayers to pick up the bill, Ms Markle could not resist having a dig.

“The US people should not pay for their security. Harry and Meghan don’t seem to care about families or people around them,” she said in a radio interview.

“Their self-preservation is quite disgusting. They can throw stones all they want but they are the biggest hypocrites out there now.”

 

