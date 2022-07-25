Memorabilia recovered, 2 arrested for burglary in Lynnwood after months-long investigation

Two people were arrested earlier this month for their involvement in a burglary at a storage unit in Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Police Department announced Monday.

The victim reported the burglary, which took place some time between February and May 2022, to police in May.

Several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of collectables were reportedly stolen from his storage unit.

The victim said some of the stolen memorabilia had been passed down to him from relatives and the rest he had collected himself.

Detectives’ two-month-long investigation concluded on July 1, when two suspects were arrested for burglary.

After the arrests were made, police say detectives were able to recover and return the stolen collectibles to the victim.