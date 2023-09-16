Memorial for 2 murdered teens vandalized
The sheriff's office is searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial for Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
The sheriff's office is searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial for Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
"Lois & Clark" introduced a new version of DC's premier power couple 30 years ago.
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The U.S. Air Force denied a recent request from Varda Space Industries to land its capsule at a Utah training area, pushing back the startup's plans to show off the fruits of its in-space manufacturing, TechCrunch has learned. The company is also still awaiting a reentry license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a USAF spokesperson said. Varda originally planned to bring back a capsule containing crystals of ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV, in mid-July.
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
So far, Republicans have failed to produce persuasive evidence that Hunter Biden's questionable business dealings involved his father Joe Biden.
Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance that builds cash value and pays a death benefit no matter when you die, but the premiums are high.
Sam Raimi's creative partner, Zainab Azizi, is looking for diverse genre voices.
"Oh my goodness you just cured one of my biggest fears."
Pick up this VacLife portable tire inflator for more than half-off right now and grab yourself some peace of mind.
Save on the moisturizer 8,000+ Amazon shoppers love: 'My 50-year-old sun-damaged skin is looking and feeling so much better.'
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
If Dartmouth men’s basketball players are granted the right to form a union, it could chart a pathway for all college athletes to unionize as employees, legal experts say.
Stock up on fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
Pregnancy food cravings can range from mayonnaise on everything to ice cream with olives. Experts weigh in on why this happens.
This cashierless shopping experience in Banner Elk, North Carolina, is gaining millions of views on TikTok — but not everyone loves the idea.
Google will pay $93 million in a settlement it reached with the California Attorney General over claims the tech giant illegally collects consumer data relevant to a user's location without consent.