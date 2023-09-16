Memorial for 2 murdered teens vandalized

TechCrunch

The U.S. Air Force denied a recent request from Varda Space Industries to land its capsule at a Utah training area, pushing back the startup's plans to show off the fruits of its in-space manufacturing, TechCrunch has learned. The company is also still awaiting a reentry license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a USAF spokesperson said. Varda originally planned to bring back a capsule containing crystals of ritonavir, a drug used to treat HIV, in mid-July.