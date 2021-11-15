Memorial for 8-year-old shot and killed

The New York Times

PHILADELPHIA — Late at night on Sept. 30, 1965, Edward David White, 18, walked toward his family’s row house in the West Philadelphia neighborhood after his shift at a suburban diner. Known as David to his family and friends, he had a son who was 8 months old, and his girlfriend was pregnant with their daughter. They planned to marry in the spring. White did not make it home. A 16-year-old gang member, drunk on cheap wine and seeking retribution for the stabbing death of a member of his crew, sh