Memorial balloon release set for Darrin 'Turtle' Marsh, homicide victim

Mansfield police Sunday evening located a shooting victim behind 8 Dunbilt Court off Lexington Ave. The victim died due to their injuries.

A Memorial Balloon Release is planned Friday for Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, 35, of Columbus, who was fatally shot Sunday on Dunbilt Court.

The event has been set for 6 p.m. Friday at John Todd Park, 366 Dale Ave., to celebrate the life of Marsh. Guests are asked to wear blue and bring blue balloons and candles, according to a Facebook post organized by the mother of his children.

Mansfield police investigating homicide

Mansfield police are investigating the homicide on Dunbilt Court. They have refused to release the shooting victim's name, citing a new state law, but Marsh's relative provided information to the News Journal to raise public awareness for Friday's memorial ceremony.

At about 6:52 p.m. Sunday, a shot spotter activation alerted officers to 10 gunshots in the area of 20 Dunbilt Court, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said Monday morning in a news release.

Officers responded and located a victim at the rear of 8 Dunbilt Court who had sustained gunshot wounds. It appears the shooting took place in front of 19 Dunbilt Court and the victim had fled behind the residence at 8 Dunbilt Court, police said.

Marsh was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests made in Marsh's death

Marsh's body was taken for autopsy at the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office said.

Tuesday, Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bamman said no arrests had been made in the man's death.

A GoFundMe online account set up by NaToya Lowe to raise funds for Marsh's funeral costs stated on Wednesday that it is no longer accepting donations. The online fundraiser initially sought to raise $10,000.

No funeral arrangements have been made public.

