Memorial service begins for Cayce officer killed on duty. Here’s how to watch

Mourners filled a performing arts center and a nearby gym to remember fallen Cayce Police Officer Roy “Drew” Barr Thursday afternoon.

Watch the memorial service here.

A memorial service to honor Barr began around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Batesburg-Leesville High School Performing Arts Center. The service followed a visitation held for family and friends earlier in the day.

Barr was shot and killed on duty while responding to a domestic disturbance April 24. He was 27 years old.

He is remembered as a person devoted to public service. He inspired his colleagues, and even veteran officers were motivated to be better because of his presence, fellow officers have said.

Many entities, including the Columbia Police Department, flew flags at half-staff Thursday to honor Barr’s memory.

We salute ⁦@CaycePD⁩ Officer Drew Barr on the day he will be laid to rest. pic.twitter.com/PAvJ8JJjBh — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 28, 2022

The day after Barr’s death, local law enforcement agencies held a processional to honor his life and “commitment to keeping our community safe.”

Barr had been a Cayce police officer for six years at the time of his death. He’d worked as a patrol officer, a traffic safety officer and finally as a K9 officer, which police chief Chris Cowan called his true passion. Barr adored his narcotics dog Molly, who he began working with in 2020.

Even before joining the police department, Barr had dedicated himself to public safety. He joined a small volunteer fire department at 14 years old, eventually working up to become a captain. By 19, he was involved both with volunteer fire departments and as an EMT with Lexington County EMS.

At the time of his death, Barr was a volunteer with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, his hometown department where he had been involved for years.

A week before his death, Barr had asked his superiors for more responsibilities, according to Cowan.

Barr did not take much time off work, but when he did he loved fishing, hunting and spending time with friends, according to his obituary. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

On the morning Barr died, he was responding to a domestic violence call that came in just before 3 a.m. A woman called police from the house using her Apple Watch at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, Cowan said.

The suspected gunman, 36-year-old Austin Henderson, killed himself after a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement, police have said.

Henderson was in the upper level of a house tracking police with a rifle when officers arrived in response to the Sunday call. Police had already cuffed one man on the lawn, a family friend who met officers when they arrived at the scene. He was not charged with a crime.

Barr was the second officer to arrive at the scene just moments after the initial call. When shots rang out, Barr was struck, “killing him immediately,” Cowan said.

Prior to his death, Barr had been promoting the Steel Paws Initiative to benefit K9 programs in Lexington and Richland counties.

Barr’s family asks that instead of flowers, mourners support either the Steel Paws Initiative or to the Cayce Police Department Foundation.