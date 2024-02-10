Memorial service celebrates life of former U.S. Senator Jean Carnahan

ST. LOUIS — The public was invited to attend a memorial service for former U.S. Senator and Missouri First Lady Jean Carnahan at The Sheldon Concert Hall on February 10 at 10 a.m.

The service was led by Rev. Emanuel Cleaver II, with speeches from Senator Carnahan’s family and a performance by Denise Thimes and her ensemble.

After the service, there was a public reception in the adjacent ballroom where guests could meet the Carnahan family and enjoy food from St. Louis chefs.

For those unable to attend in person, there was an opportunity to sign the electronic guestbook to show support for the Carnahan family.

Instead of flowers, donations were encouraged for the Carnahan Policy Institute, which supports the Mel Carnahan Public Service Award and Scholarship, benefiting students and individuals dedicated to education, law, or public service in Missouri.

Donations could be made online at https://carnahanaward.org/donate/.

