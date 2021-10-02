Memorial ceremony planned Sunday for Price

Oct. 2—A public ceremony is scheduled Sunday evening, on the one year anniversary of the shooting death of a Wolfe City resident.

"Remembering Jonathan Price" is set to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, on County Road 4814, about a mile off of State Highway 11 in Wolfe City.

Former Wolfe City Police Department officer Shaun Lucas is facing trial on a charge of murder involving Price's death.

Lucas remained in custody Friday at the Collin County Jail, being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Lucas has pleaded not guilty to a murder indictment, filed after Lucas reportedly shot the unarmed Price on the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

Trial is currently scheduled for May 23, 2022.

Hundreds of people marched through Wolfe City during a vigil in Price's honor two nights after the shooting, with hundreds more turning out a week after the incident during a memorial service for Price at Don Howard Stadium.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the murder indictment naming Lucas, 23, of Lone Oak during its monthly session in November 2020.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress" that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.