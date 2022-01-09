🌱 Memorial Concert + Mayor OKs Non-Citizen Voting

Happy Monday, Sunset Park! Here's everything you need to know going on in Sunset Park today.

First, today's weather:

Colder; breezy in the morning. High: 29 Low: 15.

Here are the top stories today in Sunset Park:

A memorial concert took place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy of Brooklyn in Sunset Park for Regina Opera's Maestro José Alejando "Alex" Guzmán, who passed away in 2021 after an 'illustrious' fifty year career. (The Red Hook Star-Revue) Mayor Eric Adams announced on Saturday night that he approves of noncitizen voting, allowing the law which was passed last year to go into effect. The bill, which was spearheaded by Carlos Menchaca as chair of the city council's immigration committee, will give an estimated 800,000 immigrant New Yorkers the right to vote in municipal (city) elections. (Associated Press) Teachers from across the city described the first week back from the holidays as "surreal," and if COVID wasn't enough, a snowy commute on Friday certainly didn't help anything. As one teacher from Manhattan put it, "we are resigned to the fact that we will work until we, or our children, become COVID positive."(Gothamist)

Today's Sunset Park Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Sunset Park:

Physical therapy class at Industry City (5:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Job opportunity: Marcela Mitaynes is looking for a campaign manager for her re-election campaign to State Assembly. (Twitter)

Applications are still being accepted for the Sunset Park affordable housing lottery, through January 13th. (Twitter)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Story continues

Loving the Sunset Park Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at sunsetpark@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday off right! I'll see you soon.

— Dashiell Allen

This article originally appeared on the Sunset Park Patch