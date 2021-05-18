Memorial Day 2021: The best deals to shop from the blowout Overstock holiday sale

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Overstock has a plethora of furniture pieces for inside and outside your home at big price cuts.
Overstock has a plethora of furniture pieces for inside and outside your home at big price cuts.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day 2021 is a time of year to honor the brave men and women who have died while in service. Over the years, however, the holiday has also come to be a time associated with tons of sales—particularly when it comes to your home. Holiday or no holiday, May is the best time to buy large-ticket items, such as appliances, mattresses and furniture, as many retailers start getting new stock in for spring and are therefore heavily discounting older models. Throw in promotional events like the blowout Memorial Day sale Overstock is having right now, and you've got the perfect storm of savings.

From now until Thursday, May 27, shoppers can find multiple pieces available here at substantial discounts, plus, you'll get free shipping for all purchases.

This sale encompasses everything from living room furniture to home office staples and much, much more. If you're looking for something to lay out on during the warm holiday season, there's Hammaka's Brazilian-style hammock with spreader bars (originally from $62.99, now from $50.99), which you can set-up in your backyard. Customers praised this hanging lounger for its soft fabric while also admiring its lush colors. Though it's not recommended to leave it out in a storm, shoppers say it has held up for those who left it out in a drizzle, too.

If you're a home chef looking to make your cooking more mobile, there's Christopher Knight Home's Cato kitchen cart (from $220.99). Multiple buyers gave this kitchen essential a 5-star review for being easy to assemble and sturdy over time.

Whatever your preference, we've made the holiday haul a bit easier for you by picking the best deals now available.

The best deals to shop from the Overstock Memorial Day Blowout

Garden and patio furniture

Home improvement

Copper Grove&#39;s round storage ottoman will look great in your living room and doubles as an extra seat.
Copper Grove's round storage ottoman will look great in your living room and doubles as an extra seat.

Kitchen and dining

Get extra storage galore with this wheeled cart from Christopher Knight Home.
Get extra storage galore with this wheeled cart from Christopher Knight Home.

Home office

At a comfortable 42-inches long, this Carbon Loft writing desk can fit into most home offices.
At a comfortable 42-inches long, this Carbon Loft writing desk can fit into most home offices.

Living room

Copper Grove&#39;s sectional sofa earned high-praise from customers with small living rooms.
Copper Grove's sectional sofa earned high-praise from customers with small living rooms.

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day Blowout Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: Shop the Overstock Memorial Day holiday sale now

