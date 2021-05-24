Memorial Day 2021: This Saatva mattress can be customized for your comfort—it's $200 off

The Saatva Classic is double the height of most mattresses and it's on sale for $200 off.

Everybody's got a different way of getting the most high-quality shut-eye possible. Some sleepers rest best on their backs, while others belly-flop into their sheets at the end of the day. Some dreamers relax on a firm base, and others want something absolutely plush. In short? There's different sleeps for different peeps. For those who prefer a more custom slumber, there's the Saatva Classic, which is currently $200 off for the store's Memorial Day sale.

For a limited time, all mattresses are $200 off when you spend $975 or more.The aforementioned Saatva Classic mattress, which has a starting list price of $1,049 for the twin XL, is marked down to $849 with the price cut. That discount applies regardless of the size or the comfort levels (choose from firm, luxury firm and plush soft) that you select.

This hefty mattress is comfortable, though it has a lot of trouble absorbing movement.

We tested the Saatva Classic with a 14.5 thickness and the luxury firm comfort option, listing it among our picks for the best mattresses-in-a-box. Our tester initially described her first time laying down on it as akin to being "transported to a suite at a high-end resort." Overall, we found it to be comfortable, especially since we could order the support to our liking. The Classic performed below the competition, however, when it came to absorbing movement, so we recommended it for people who sleep alone or those who are impervious to the fidgets of partners or pets.

The Memorial Day discount also applies to Saatva's other mattresses, with the Loom & Leaf memory foam style, originally $1,199 for a twin XL, now $999 for the same size, and the brand's Latex Hybrid coil-and-memory-foam mattress, once from $1,099, dropping as low as $899 after the discount. Saatva's Saatva's Solaire adjustable mattress, meanwhile, sees its twin XL drop from $2,147 to $1,947.

All four mattresses styles use eco-conscious materials, winning high praise from customers. One buyer called the Solaire a "monster cloud" for its 13-inch height. Another said her husband's body aches had "improved significantly" after sleeping on the Latex Hybrid. As for the Loom & Leaf, it had one shopper looking "forward to going to bed every night now."

No matter what kind of sleeper you are, there's an option here that's sure to fit your needs, so check out this sale today—before this $200 price cut is just a dream!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: Shop the Saatva mattress sale for $200 off select items