Memorial Day 2021: Walmart, Wayfair, The Home Depot and more amazing sales to shop now

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Fill up your living room, patio and anywhere else in your home this Memorial Day with the best retail sales ongoing this week.
Fill up your living room, patio and anywhere else in your home this Memorial Day with the best retail sales ongoing this week.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're but a few days away from Memorial Day 2021, and the discounts are flooding in. That means cushier-than-normal mattress prices, relaxed furniture tags and appliances that aren't as towering as usual.

If you're unsure where to begin, Wayfair, Overstock, Walmart and The Home Depot are as good of retailers as any to start checking out Memorial Day 2021 deals. In fact, we've already gone through their sales to hand-select the best items at the best prices, just for you. Check them out below!

The best sales to shop for Memorial Day 2021

Wayfair

Through Monday, May 31, you can scope out the best furniture deals around thanks to Wayfair's Memorial Day clearance sale. You'll get free shipping on orders over $35, too, so you won't have to worry about crippling delivery fees when ordering a new loveseat for your living room, a fire pit to light up your backyard this summer or even a hammock to make the nights all the more relaxing.

Patio furniture

Grills and fire pits

Living room furniture

Bedroom furniture

Entryway furniture

Shop the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance Sale

Overstock

Get this Safavieh chaise lounge for your patio at Overstock for $450 off.
Get this Safavieh chaise lounge for your patio at Overstock for $450 off.

Since many retailers start getting new stock in for spring (and therefore are heavily discounting older models), May is the best time to buy large-ticket items, such as appliances, mattresses and furniture. Overstock's Memorial Day blowout sale, which is the store's biggest savings event of the year, happens to have all three: But you'll need to shop fast, because those price cuts are will available through tonight, May 27.

Garden and patio furniture

Home

Kitchen and dining

Home office

Sports and outdoors

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day Blowout Sale

Walmart

Upgrade your garden and outdoor space this Memorial Day.
Upgrade your garden and outdoor space this Memorial Day.

Walmart is known for its wide assortment of home essentials, and its Memorial Day Sale further emphasizes the retailer's selection of key items at rock-bottom prices. Cooking must-haves, which include everything from cutting board sets to 18-piece cookware collections, are both available for up to 30% off. Meanwhile, everything from an electric mountain bike to a new leather office chair is seeing price cuts upwards of $100.

Patio and Garden

Kitchen

Vacuums and robot vacuums

Bathroom

Furniture and décor

Sports and outdoors

Auto

Tools, paint and hardware

Shop the Walmart Memorial Day 2021 Sale

The Home Depot

This 7-Quart air fryer is loved by customers for its easy-to-use features and ability to prepare multiple dishes.
This 7-Quart air fryer is loved by customers for its easy-to-use features and ability to prepare multiple dishes.

Though it's best known for hardware and home improvement, The Home Depot is a great resource for appliances and furniture, all of which are on sale for up to 50% off during its Memorial Day sale. Through Monday, May 31, shoppers can also get up to 50% off tools LINK and a number of discounts on gardening supplies.

Furniture

Large appliances

Small appliances

Garden

Sports and outdoors

Tools and organization

Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: The Home Depot, Walmart and more sales to shop now

