Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales are here—shop Amazon, Target and Wayfair for major markdowns
Memorial Day 2022 is just weeks away and the holiday sales are officially here. If you want to jazz up your home for summer, we found plenty of salute-worthy furniture sales you can shop from Amazon, Target, Macy's and more this Memorial Day.
From office furniture to living room pieces, we found incredible deals on furniture to complement any interior (or exterior) design. Looking for farmhouse chic or mid-century modern furnishings? We've got you covered will all the discounts.
Ready to save some green while celebrating the red, white and blue? Keep scrolling to scoop all the best early Memorial Day furniture sales right now.
The best Memorial Day furniture deals you can shop
Here are our top 5 favorite Memorial Day 2022 deals you can already shop, including incredible markdowns on sectionals, patio essentials and home office must-haves.
Hillsdale Furniture Kenton 26-Inch Backless Counter Stool at Bed Bath & Beyond for $76.49 (Save $13.50)
Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $212.49 (Save $87.50)
Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand at Target for $279.99 (Save $70)
Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions at Wayfair from $799.99 (Save $110 to $590)
Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa at Macy's for $2,199 (Save $2,026)
The best Amazon Memorial Day furniture deals
Linsy Home 5-Drawer Dresser from $76.49 with on-page coupon (Save $20 to $23.50)
Flexispot EG1 Essential Standing Desk from $208.24 (Save $36.75)
The best Ashely Furniture Memorial Day furniture deals
Ashley Furniture Effie 6-Drawer Dresser and Mirror for $459.99 (Save $50.01)
Ashley Furniture Caitbrook Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Barstools Set for $619.99 (Save $99.96)
Ashley Furniture Realyn Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Barstools Set for $1,059.99 (Save $360)
Ashley Furniture Cambri 2-Piece Sectional with Chaise for $1,219.98 (Save $430.01)
Ashley Furniture Cloverbrooke Nuvella 4-Piece Outdoor Conversation Set for $1,449.99 (Save $300)
The best Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals
Hillsdale Furniture Kenton 26-Inch Backless Counter Stool for $76.49 (Save $13.50)
Simpli Home Larissa Jute Round Braided Pouf for $99.99 (Save $40)
Simpli Home Cosmopolitan Solid Wood Low Storage Cabinet for $209.99 (Save $110)
Wild Sage 3-Piece Round Wicker Bistro Set for $221 (Save $39)
Everhome Stonington Cushioned 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set for $510 (Save $90)
Harbor House Georgetown Coffee Table for $659.99 (Save $440)
The best Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals
JGW Furniture Acacia Wood Outdoor Bistro Set, 3 Piece for $199 (Save $50)
Macy's Max Meadows Counter Height Dining 7-Piece Set for $849 (Save $154)
Macy's Radley 86-Inch Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed for $1,329 (Save $820)
Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $2,199 (Save $2,026)
Agio Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 8-Piece Dining Set for $2,299 (Save $300)
The best QVC Memorial Day furniture deals
Fresh Home Elements 30-Inch Faux Leather Storage Bench with Divider Tray for $49.96 (Save $27.79)
Home Reflections Accent Chair with Metal Legs for $129.96 (Save $64.04)
Pop-It Collapsible and Adjustable Sit or Stand Desk for $169.96 (Save $105.04)
Junk Gypsy 44-Inch Upholstered Wood Bench with Shoe Shelf for $249.96 (Save $143.04)
The best Target Memorial Day furniture deals
Project 62 Paulo Wood Writing Desk with Drawer from $65 (Save $65)
Saracina Home Sophie Rustic Farmhouse X Frame Entry Table from $167.99 (Save $42 to $44)
Threshold Park Valley Ladder Back Wood Arm Accent Chair for $240 (Save $60)
Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand for $279.99 (Save $70)
The best Wayfair Memorial Day furniture deals
Three Posts Baby & Kids Essex 54-Inch 6-Drawer Double Dresser from $245.67 (Save $100 to $154.32)
Mercury Row Lafever 4-Drawer Chest from $299.99 (Save $135.01 to $155.01)
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper from $459.99 (Save $315.01 to $405.01)
Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions from $799.99 (Save $110 to $590)
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day 2022 will be observed throughout the country on Monday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
While most Memorial Day sales will officially kick off the weekend before the national holiday, several retailers have already dropped incredible early Memorial Day deals. For instance, you can already shop massive markdowns on home décor essentials from the likes of Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon. Meanwhile, if you missed Way Day 2022, Wayfair is offering plenty of doorbuster deals on luxury furnishings that promise to make your home office and living spaces shine.
Where should I shop for Memorial Day furniture sales?
If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.
For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair. Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.
What are the best Memorial Day furniture sales?
Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to refresh your interiors, there are tons of Memorial Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.
If you're expecting guests this summer, consider the Macy's Radley 86-inch fabric queen sleeper sofa bed, down from $2,149 to just $1,329—a whopping $820 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 outdoor merton wicker 6-person seating group, currently ringing up for as little as $799.99 thanks to a $590 price cut.
