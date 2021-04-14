On Memorial Day, Israel mourns, reflects on vets' trauma

  • Israeli scouts light torches during a Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers, at the military cemetery at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • An Israeli scout holds a torch during a Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers, at the military cemetery at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Guests are illuminated by torches during a Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers, at the military cemetery at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli scouts light torches during a Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers, at the military cemetery at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, attends at a memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers at the Yad LeBanim House on the eve of Memorial Day, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 5

Israel Memorial Day

Israeli scouts light torches during a Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers, at the military cemetery at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel marked its national Memorial Day for fallen soldiers on Wednesday, in a year when national attention has been focused on the plight of veterans suffering from psychological trauma.

Memorial Day is the most solemn day on Israel's national calendar. Bereaved families visit cemeteries and attend memorial ceremonies, and television and radio shift programming to somber music, broadcasts of memorials services and documentaries about slain soldiers.

The sounding of a two-minute siren around the country brought people to a momentary halt, with pedestrians standing still in the street and motorists stopping on the highway and standing with heads bowed.

Israel has fought half a dozen wars with neighboring Arab countries, battled two Palestinian uprisings and endured scores of deadly militant attacks since its establishment in 1948. On Memorial Day, Israel honors 23,928 fallen soldiers and over 3,100 people killed in militant attacks.

At sundown on Wednesday, the country will transition from remembrance to joyous celebration, kicking off its 73rd Independence Day.

Speaking at a memorial service at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “must never remain apathetic to the threats of war and extermination of those who seek to eliminate us.” His remarks came in the midst of heightened tensions between Israel and regional arch-enemy Iran, following an explosion at an Iranian nuclear facility earlier this week. Iran has blamed Israel for the incident.

“For the State of Israel not to be a passing episode in the history of our people, we must hold onto our land with all our might and determination,” he said.

This year's observances have been marked by national discussion about treatment for veterans suffering from psychological trauma, after a former soldier was hospitalized after setting himself on fire earlier this week.

Itzik Saidian, 26, served in the Israeli military during the 2014 war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, taking part in some of the fiercest fighting during the month-long conflict. His family said he suffered severe depression from the trauma of the war, but struggled to receive financial support from the Defense Ministry.

On Monday, Saidian set himself on fire at a veteran rehabilitation office in central Israel. The Sheba Medical Center said Tuesday that Saidian was in critical condition with burns all over his body.

Saidian’s brother, Avi, told reporters that the authorities “neglected him. He saw terrible things and nobody cared. Everyone thought he was just talking." His sister-in-law told Israeli news site Ynet that “the state forgot the soldiers that fought for it and has neglected them. When they need help, the door is slammed in their faces.”

Israel's president, prime minister, and defense minister issued statements wishing Saidian a speedy recovery and expressing support for veterans suffering from trauma.

The army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in a statement that the Israel “owes a great debt to those who risk their lives and their souls for the defense of the country and we must do everything to fight for their sake.”

But Edan Kleiman, director of Israel’s disabled veterans association, told Israeli public radio on Tuesday that Saidian’s case points to major shortcomings in the government’s veteran’s affairs bureau. He accused the Defense Ministry’s medical committees, which determine disability in veterans, of abuse, saying they “treating them like swindlers, and treatment of their cases sometimes drags out for a decade.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he held an urgent discussion with senior officials and opened an investigation.

“In the last few months, we have taken a number of actions to promote the treatment of post-trauma injuries and mental injuries in general — but the system is still lacking and there is a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Why $30m didn't protect Nigerian pupils after Chibok

    The 2014 student abductions led to a plan backed by the UK but little has come of it seven years on.

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.

  • China says to hold talks with Kerry in Shanghai on COP 26

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai this week and exchange views on a key United Nations climate conference, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. High-level talks in Alaska last month, the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, yielded no breakthrough. Kerry, who Biden selected to represent the United States in international climate talks, will seek to find common ground on climate change with Xie, whom he has been acquainted with for years.

  • Minnesota officer, police chief resign over Daunte Wright killing

    FOX News correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest developments on 'Special Report'

  • Trump-era spike in Israeli settlement growth has only begun

    An aggressive Israeli settlement spree during the Trump era pushed deeper than ever into the occupied West Bank, territory the Palestinians seek for a state, with more than 9,000 homes built and thousands more in the pipeline, according to an AP investigation. If left unchallenged by the Biden administration, the construction boom would make fading hopes for an internationally backed two-state solution — Palestine alongside Israel — even more elusive. Satellite images and data obtained by The Associated Press document for the first time the full impact of the policies of then-President Donald Trump, who abandoned decades-long U.S. opposition to the settlements and proposed a Mideast plan that would have allowed Israel to keep them all — even those deep inside the West Bank.

  • Pakistan forces try to clear sit-ins by protesting Islamists

    Pakistani security forces swinging batons and firing teargas moved before dawn Wednesday to clear sit-ins by protesting Islamists in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and elsewhere after five people died in earlier clashes, officials said. The government action comes two days after the arrest of Saad Rizvi, head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, sparked protests by his supporters. Two police officers and three other people have been killed in the violence which began Monday after police arrested Rizvi for threatening protests if the government did not expel France’s ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

  • Steph Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s record to become the Golden State Warriors’ all-time

    On Monday night, it didn’t take long for Steph Curry to make history at Chase Center. On Monday night, it didn’t take long for Steph Curry to make history at Chase Center. With 21 points in the first quarter against the Nuggets, Curry etched his name at the top of Golden State’s record books to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader. With 21 points in the first quarter against the Nuggets, Curry etched his name at the top of Golden State’s record books to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.

  • U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as the State Department's first chief diversity officer, a position created to make the U.S. diplomatic corps more representative. Introducing Abercrombie-Winstanley, Blinken said the department and the country were at a "moment of reckoning" on racial equality, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and attacks against Asian-Americans. Abercrombie-Winstanley, a career diplomat since 1985 who served as U.S. ambassador to Malta, will report directly to Blinken, he said.

  • Ramadan 2021: Should you take the COVID-19 vaccine while fasting?

    While Muslims were hoping this Ramadan would be COVID-restriction-free, the vaccine provides a ray of light in these dire times. Global COVID-19 vaccine campaigns are underway, and although experts have encouraged Canadians to get the vaccine if they are eligible, some hesitancy from the Muslim community is expected around this time considering Muslims need to abstain from all food, drinks entering the body.

  • Fauci at NASCAR? White House looks to appeal to vaccine-hesitant conservatives and evangelicals

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration was looking for ways to conduct outreach to "white conservative communities" where coronavirus vaccine hesitancy runs high.

  • US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

    The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. The acting FDA commissioner expected the pause to last only a matter of days.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • India, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as COVID-19 cases soar

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Tuesday said it will fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots. The move, which will exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines, follows the world's biggest surge in cases in the country this month. Since April 2, India has reported the highest daily tallies of infections.

  • North Korea: What we know about its missile and nuclear programme

    Its leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to expand the country's nuclear arsenal and military potential.

  • World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease

    Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens. With fears receding for now that a strong inflation reading might endanger the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, European shares opened 0.1% higher. Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use in the country after six women developed rare blood clots.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • McConnell: Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan ‘a grave mistake’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said a Biden administration plan to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September is a “grave mistake” that would abandon the allied global fight against terrorism.