Memorial Day mattress sales from Mattress Firm, Nectar and Leesa—shop the best deals now

Upgrade your sleep set up with these Memorial Day mattress deals available now.

Believe it or not, Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a mattress. If you want to upgrade your sleep set up we rounded up all of the absolute best Memorial Day mattress deals available today. With massive markdowns at several of our favorite sleep retailers, including Awara, Leesa and Tuft & Needle, you're sure to find a bed you'll love.

The best Memorial Day mattress deals you can shop

There's no shortage of Reviewed-approved brands with impressive Memorial Day mattress sales on all types of sleepers. From soft mattresses you can truly sink into to ultra-firm, supportive beds, there is a deal for you. In some cases, you can get as much as $1,000 off the regular price of a mattress.

Along with the price cuts, there are also extra perks you can score. For instance, Leesa offers free, no-contact delivery as an option, while Nectar offers bedding accessories free with purchases. You can even test new mattress brands on sale at Mattress Firm.

Ready to shop for a new mattress? Keep scrolling for dreamy discounts.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amerisleep Memorial Day mattress sale

Save up to $450 on any Amerisleep mattress

The Amerisleep AS3 is comfortable—but best for folks who prefer firm mattresses.

While we haven’t tested everything Amerisleep has to offer, there’s still a lot on sale. Right now, you can save $450 on any of the company’s mattresses, including the Amerisleep AS3, which we loved for its firm and supportive surface. The mattress is available as a hybrid or solid foam, so you can opt for whichever sensation and structure you prefer. Typically listed for $1,399, you can get a queen size AS3 for $949 as part of the sale. The company is also offering discounts on bundles that include mattresses and bases. You can also visit the bundle discount pages for 30% off adjustable bed bundles.

Shop the Amerisleep Memorial Day sale

Avocado Memorial Day mattress sale

Save 10% sitewide

The Avocado Green Mattress is one of the best sustainable options you can buy.

Mattresses can also be environmentally friendly as well as comfortable, especially when they're made by Avocado. The online brand is currently hosting its Memorial Day sale and offering 10% off its line of mattresses, bed frames, bedding and even pet beds. We've tested the Avocado Green mattress and found it to be a worthwhile sleeper for how it didn't retain too much body heat and how springy it was. Our tester found it to be "super bouncy," which gave the mattress a nice balance of comfort and coziness. The queen size of the Avocado Green is typically listed for $1,699, but using the code SAVE10 at checkout brings that price down to $1,529.10.

Shop the Avocado Memorial Day sale

Awara Memorial Day mattress sale

Save $300 on any mattress and get $499 worth of accessories for free

Save $200 on any Awara mattress and score a free cotton sheet set, a pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector.

In our testing, we loved that the Awara Organic luxury hybrid mattress is most like a traditional mattress, made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool. As part of the brand's current sale, you can save $300 on any mattress, get $499 worth of free accessories and get a free 365-night trial period so you can truly decide whether or not an Awara sleeper is right for you. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,399 in the queen size to $1,099, saving you $300. Plus, you'll receive $499 worth of free accessories for free including a sheet set, mattress protector and cooling pillow. With good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping, including edge support, this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. While it is heavy at about 129 pounds for the queen size, the coils add nice bounce, and it absorbs body motion nicely. Save on the Awara Platform bed to go with it, which is down from $450 in the queen size to just $300 for a savings of $150, or the Awara Adjustable bed frame, down from $999 in the queen size to $699 for a $300 savings.

Shop the Awara Memorial Day sale

Birch Living Memorial Day mattress sale

Get $400 off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows with code MDSALE400

Birch Living mattresses promise cooler, more relaxing nights and are now $400 off.

If you're looking for better sleep and want to help save the planet, Birch Living can meet you in the middle. The brand is offering Memorial Day markdowns with $400 off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows when you use the code MDSALE400. A queen-sized standard Birch Living mattress is typically listed for $1,799, but the sale code brings that price down to $1,399. Though we haven't tested the brand's mattresses, Birch Living says they feature an organic cotton cover as its top layer, hygroscopic organic wool, and breathable natural Talalay latex for better airflow and a cooler sleep at night.

Shop the Birch Living Memorial Day sale

Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day mattress sale

Save 30% sitewide with coupon code MEMORIAL30

Brooklyn Bedding's Presidents' Day sale offers 25% off sitewide, including 25% off one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box.

Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day sale has 30% off sitewide through Monday, May 30. Named one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale starting at just $489.30. The queen size of this mattress is usually $1,249 but during the current sale, you can snag it for just $874.30 using the promo code MEMORIAL30. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional mattress sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep mostly on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than others but if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day sale

Cocoon by Sealy Memorial Day mattress sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Get 35% off a Cocoon by Sealy mattress along with free pillows and sheets during this major mattress sale.

Cocoon by Sealy is offering an incredible Memorial Day deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best mattresses, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,239 to $799, representing a savings of $440. Add the pair of free pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress for $799 (Save $440)

DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale

Save $200 on the DreamCloud hybrid mattress with free accessories

The DreamCloud mattress has tremendous potential that's stifled by a lack of polish.

DreamCloud makes a comfortable and fairly affordable hybrid that our tester pinned as a great choice for those who sleep hot and like a supportive sleep surface. It took a bit longer than most mattresses to off-gas and fully form, but once our tester got beyond the growing pain stage, she loved the bed. Right now, you can save $200 on the mattress our tester loved, the DreamCloud luxury hybrid. Plus, the company will throw in a bundle of free accessories, including a mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillow (one if you purchase a twin or twin XL, and two if you opt for a full size or larger).

Shop the DreamCloud Memorial Day sale

Eight Sleep Memorial Day mattress sale

Save up to $250 on the Pod mattress

Reviewers adore the Eight Sleep Pod mattrress.

Believe it or not, there is such a thing as a smart mattress and you can get one for a hefty price cut. Eight Sleep is currently offering Memorial Day sale markdowns of up to $250 on its Pod mattress. That means you can get the sleeper in its queen size at an 8% discount for $2,345. We haven't tested Eight Sleep's Pod, but the developer promises three layers of premium foam within the sleeper for support and the ability to set mattress temperatures on top of sleep tracking technology through the Eight Sleep app.

Eight Sleep Pod Mattress for $2,345 (Save $250)

Helix Sleep Memorial Day mattress sale

Get up to $400 off select mattresses and two free pillows with purchases

The best mattresses in a box: Helix

Side sleepers can rejoice with Helix Sleep's Memorial Day Sale offering plenty of price cuts on its line of mattresses. Right now, you can take up to $400 off select mattresses plus two free pillows with every purchase. We tested the Helix Midnight mattress and ranked it among our favorite hybrid mattresses for the deep support our tester felt at its core. Our tester also appreciated how the Midnight helped alleviate the hip pain she felt in her old spring-filled mattress, not to mention how it didn't retain too much body heat. If shoppers use the code MDSALE100, the queen size Midnight's current list price of $1,199 can be brought down to $1,099.

Shop the Helix Sleep Memorial Day sale

Layla Sleep Memorial Day mattress sale

Save up to $200 on mattresses

Layla Sleep is offering up to $150 off their mattress.

Get more room to stretch out while you nap by checking out Layla Sleep. The brand is running its Memorial Day mattress sale through Tuesday, May 31, and offering up to $200 off sleepers with two free pillows included with purchases. The most affordable option is the Layla memory foam mattress, typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size but now on sale for $949. The brand uses copper-infused memory foam for a more contoured feel than other memory foam sleepers. Said copper memory foam also promises less heat retention.

Shop the Layla Sleep Memorial Day sale

Leesa Memorial Day mattress sale

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

Leesa’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale saves you up to $500 on a mattress purchase plus a free organic sheet set.

Our favorite upgrade mattress, the Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs, is included in Leesa's Memorial Day sale that offers up to $700 off select mattresses. You can also get two free pillows with select mattress purchases and 20% off select bedding items. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress usually costs $1,899 for the queen size but you can snag it for $1,499 right now, saving you $400. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Leesa is also offering two free down alternative pillows (valued at $120) with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid or Legend mattress until Tuesday, June 7.

Shop the Leesa's Memorial Day sale

Level Sleep Memorial Day mattress sale

Save $200 on the mattress and get up to $399 of sleep accessories free

The Level Sleep mattress promises a special design to prevent back and hip pain.

Level Sleep is offering $200 off the brand's mattress and you can also get sleep accessories valued at up to $399 totally free with purchases of sleepers. The queen size mattress is normally priced at $1,199, but you can get that, a sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows all for $999. We've yet to test the Level Sleep mattress, but the brand says the sleeper features a patented TriSupport layer meant to reduce the common causes of back and hip pain. This is through simultaneous low pressure and spinal alignment all while you're sleeping.

Shop the Level Sleep Memorial Day sale

Mattress Firm Memorial Day mattress sale

Queen size mattresses for as low as $199.99

This sturdy Sleepys mattress is one of many sleep essentials on sale at Mattress Firm right now.

If you want to widen your search for just the right sleeper for your bedroom, you can visit Mattress Firm. The outlet is hosting its Best Memorial Day Sale Ever with plenty of discounts on sleep essentials, including the Sleepys Basic firm innerspring mattress, typically listed in the queen size for $249.99 but now 20% off, ringing up for $199.99. The developer says the Basic mattress has a sturdy feel meant to relieve lower back pain stomach sleepers may feel.

Shop the Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale

Nectar Memorial Day mattress sale

Get $100 off select mattresses with up to $499 in accessories free

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Nectar mattress has a "forever warranty."

If you're a side sleeper in need of something that truly cradles you at night, Nectar is the place to shop. The brand is currently offering $100 off select mattresses and up to $499 in accessories free with purchases. A queen size Nectar memory foam mattress with accessories normally runs you $1,398, but the sale lets you get the sleeper, two cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector all for $799. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we noticed that it is softer than others, making it a great pick if a super soft mattress is your specific preference.

Shop the Nectar Memorial Day sale

Purple Memorial Day mattress sale

Get up to $300 off Purple mattresses and 20% off pillow and bedding

Save as much as $200 on a Purple mattress during this massive spring sale.

For a limited time, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up and snag up to $300 off select Purple mattress purchases. During the Memorial Day sale, you can take home the Purple mattress in a queen size for $150 off. For even more savings, save 20% on pillows and bedding or save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent adjustable base bed frame with select mattress purchases. The brand's flagship Purple mattress—one of the best mattresses we've ever tested—is $150 off in the queen size, ringing up for $1,249 today. In testing, we found the mattress slept cool and had limited motion transfer. "This is undeniably a good bed. If you like a firm mattress and are in the market for something that will keep you cool no matter how hot it gets outside, Purple is more than worth a close look," our tester said.

Shop the Purple Memorial Day mattress sale

Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale

Save $350 on all mattress and bedding purchases of $1,000 or more

Saatva has deals up to $450 across its entire line.

Bring the look of luxury into your bedroom by shopping for Saatva mattresses and bedding. The brand is hosting its Memorial Day Savings event through Sunday, May 29, with savings of $200 up to $450 on purchases from $875 to $4,000 or higher. Even better, shoppers can get $350 off all mattress and bedding purchases of $1,000 or more now through Thursday, June 2. That means you can get the Saatva Classic mattress, typically listed at $1,695, for $1,345—an overall discount of 20%. We ranked the Saatva Classic among the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tested for its great edge support and the three firmness levels to select for the sleeper. Stomach and side sleepers will appreciate the firm sleep surface of the Saatva that lets them rest easy without strain the next morning.

Shop the Saatva Memorial Day sale

Serta Memorial Day mattress sale

Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and adjustable base sets

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Serta Perfect Sleeper Nestled Night did better than average in our edge support test.

Serta is a big name in the world of mattresses, so it's no surprise that the brand is offering Memorial Day savings. The brand's current Memorial Day Sales Event runs through Tuesday, June 14, and is offering up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets. For instance, you can get the Serta Perfect Sleeper in a queen size for $1,099, which is 15% off its list price of $1,299. The Perfect Sleeper is one of the best boxed mattresses we've ever tested for having a good balance of support and edge support. Better yet, it doesn't sleep hot.

Shop the Serta Memorial Day sale

Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day mattress sale

Save up to 40% on select mattress purchases

The Tempur-Adapt mattress can be adjusted to meet your weight, shape and body temperature.

One of the most well-known names in mattresses, Tempur-Pedic is also getting in on the Memorial Day savings. Right now, the brand is letting shoppers save up to 40% on select mattress purchases, including up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and a $300 gift with purchases of mattress sets during its Memorial Day sales event. One set you can get is the Tempur-Adapt, typically listed for $2,399 in queen but now available for $2,199. While we haven't tested this particular model, the brand promises the Tempur-Adapt can be adjusted to meet the needs of your weight and shape for the best sleep possible.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sale

Tuft & Needle Memorial Day mattress sale

Get up to $500 off mattresses and 15% off bedding

a woman sits on her phone on the Tuft & Needle Original mattress

Tuft & Needle makes our favorite affordable mattress in a box and right now, you can get that and more for up to $500 off. The brand is hosting its Memorial Day sale now through Monday, May 30, and is offering up to $500 off its mattresses. The Tuft & Needle Original is typically listed for $995 in its queen size, but you can get it for $150 off at $845. In her original review, our tester praised the Original's firmness that offered substantial support while still feeling comfortable. It also has surprisingly good edge support that didn't collapse our tester onto the floor. There's also the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress, normally priced at $1,795 but now on sale for $350 off at $1,445. While we haven't tested the Mint, the developer promises comfort from its two layers of adaptive foam and super luxe knit cover.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Memorial Day sale

Zoma Memorial Day mattress sale

Get $150 off mattresses

Zona mattresses claim to promote healthier sleep for those with active lifestyles.

If you've got an athlete in your home, a Zoma mattress might help them sleep a little sounder. Right now, the brand is hosting a Memorial Day sale and offering $150 off its line of mattresses along with free shipping and returns. The standard Zoma mattress is typically priced at $949 in its queen size, but the sale lets you grab it for $799 thanks to the $150 price cut. While we haven't tested a Zoma sleeper before, the brand says the standard mattress features durable support in its base layer along with responsive relief and cooling comfort in its other pieces.

Shop the Zoma Memorial Day sale

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is today, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Memorial Day 2022 is here and so are the sales. We saw the first Memorial Day mattress deals in late April, nearly a month before the holiday. While the sales may have started early, many continue into next week. Don't wait long though, as some mattress deals may change after Memorial Day proper.

Where can you shop the best Memorial Day mattress deals?

The best mattress deals are already available from many of the top brands, including Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding, Awara and Cocoon by Sealy—many of the companies that rank among the top mattresses we have tested. The best mattress deals are offering up to $1,000 off select mattresses and some companies even throw in a pair of pillows, sheets or other bedding items for free. With certain sales, you can also save on bed frames, mattress protectors and other sleep accessories to complete your new bedroom set or upgrade.

In addition to the current mattress sales, some mattress brands offer first-time shoppers anywhere from 15% to 20% off their first purchase if you sign up for email alerts. Along with those extra discounts, select mattress brands offer free white glove delivery, free shipping and even free returns or trial periods in some cases. If you choose to have your mattress delivered, you can typically schedule a delivery timeframe within a certain window, usually about four hours, so the mattress arrives when you can arrange to be home.

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. For instance, you can try an Awara mattress for 365 nights.

