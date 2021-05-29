Memorial Day sales: All the best savings events to shop this weekend

The savings are on this Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day 2021 weekend is finally here! This holiday historically marks a huge time for savings when it comes to furniture and clothing galore, and this year is no exception. In fact, you can start shopping all your favorites right now.

Many of our favorite retailers, including Anthropologie and Wayfair, are heavily discounting their best-selling products to get the celebration started. Whether you’re looking for a plush new mattress to sink into after a long day or a large appliance for an updated take on your kitchen, you’re bound to find something you love during these sales.

Keep on scrolling to discover the best Memorial Day sale events you can take advantage of right now.

The best Memorial Day sale events to shop right now

Home and cookware

Overstock is having a super sale on patio furniture just in time for warm weather

Allform: Allform shoppers will get 20% off their entire purchase when they enter coupon code MEMORIALDAY20 at checkout.

Amazon: The super shopping outlet is featuring a secret Memorial Day Spring Into Summer Sale.

Ashley HomeStore: Right now at Ashley HomeStore, you can get up to 30% off select items, plus, you'll receive an additional 10% off your purchase when you enter coupon code MEMORIAL10 at checkout.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off summer essentials, such as patio furniture, printed dinnerware and more for the holiday.

Best Buy: Save big on large appliances right now at the brand’s May appliance event, which includes big price cuts on refrigerators, dishwashers and the like, plus 5 to 10% off LG bundles.

BBQ Guys: Through Wednesday, June 2, BBQ Guys is hosting a massive Memorial Day sale that encompasses its most popular electric, pellet and gas grills models.

Burrow: Customers will save up to $700 through Sunday, June 6, at Burrow. Here's how it shakes out: Spend $1,899 to get 10% off, $1,900 or more to get $200 off, $2,400 or more to get $300 off, $2,800 or more to get $400 off, $3,200 or more to get $500 off, $3,600 or more to get $600 off and $4,000 or more to save $700.

Floyd: Floyd's entire site is practically on sale right now for the holiday, with savings ranging from $25 to $375 when you enter code SUNNYDAYS21 at checkout through Monday, May 31.

Kohl's: The department store is having a mega Memorial Day sale right now, offering shoppers an additional $10 off their fashion spend of $25 with coupon code TAKE10. That’s not all—through Monday, May 31, customers will earn $10 in Kohl's cash for every $25 spent, which will be good for use between Tuesday, June 1, and Sunday, June 20.

Macy's: Through Monday, May 31, you can take up to 60% off on full-priced items. You can also nab up to an extra 15% off select clothes for men, women and kids with coupon code MEMDAY added at checkout. Shop our favorites here.

Maytag: May is Maytag month, during which you can get big-time instant savings on laundry and kitchen appliances, with $50 off your purchase of two items, $100 off when you buy three and $200 off when you buy four Maytag appliances at the site, Best Buy or Costco. (Note that you may need to fill out a rebate form to receive your discount at other retailers participating in these savings.) This event runs through Wednesday, June 2.

Our Place: Through Tuesday, June 1, you'll receive a free four-piece set of mugs when you purchase the cult-loved Always Pan that our cooking team loved for its impressive versatility.

Overstock: Right now, you can save on thousands of top-rated items for your home as part of the company's monster Memorial Day blowout sale. Better yet, everything listed in this sale will qualify for free shipping. Check out our favorite picks from the sale here.

Pier 1: The brand’s Memorial Day 2021 sale has arrived, with a variety of lighting, outdoor furniture and more to behold—and prices are up to 50% off. Check out our top picks here.

Sur La Table: Top cooking brands, such as All-Clad, Nespresso and more are majorly discounted for the holiday at Sur La Table. Clearance items are also an extra 20% off.

The Home Depot: Head to The Home Depot's Memorial Day sale for price cuts galore, with massage chairs priced at up to 60% off, select furniture at 30 to 40% off and kitchen essentials from $19.99.

Walmart: Big holiday savings are in store at Walmart, where you'll find everything from outdoor play sets (this top-rated Step2 neat and tidy cottage playhouse drops from $219.99 to $179.99), to air conditioning units—this Midea MAW05M1WWT air conditioner, marked down from $149 to $134, has a 4.5-star rating from nearly 100 Walmart shoppers who say it works great and operates quietly.

Wayfair: Get up to 70% off everything for the home during Wayfair's monster Memorial Day clearance event: We've even chosen the best picks for you here.

Williams-Sonoma: You can save up to 50% on pots, pans and more cooking essentials here thanks to the holiday weekend.

Clothing

Shop this GlassesUSA deal for a limited time.

adidas: Through Monday, May 31, you'll get 30% off your full-price and sale order at adidas with coupon code SAVE30 at checkout.

Alice + Olivia: You'll get an extra 20% off all your sale purchases at Alice + Olivia for the holiday with no promo code needed.

Anthropologie: Head to the retailer's sale section, where apparel and accessories will be marked down by an extra 40% in your cart at checkout for the long weekend ahead. (Note that sale furniture is excluded.)

ASOS: Get up to 50% off a wide range of styles on the brand's website. You’ll also snag an additional $30 off for every $150 spent with coupon code MEM30, $50 off with $200 when you use coupon code MEM50 and $70 off of $250 with coupon code MEM70, all through Monday, May 31.

Bandier: Looking for some new athleisure? From now until Monday. May 31, you can grab an additional 30% off select sale styles at Bandier. There’s no code needed: just stock up your cart with your favorites.

Bloomingdale's: Through Monday, May 31, you'll be privy to an additional 50% off select clearance items (eligible pieces will be clearly labeled with "extra 50% off"). You can also save between 30 to 50% off select regular-priced items.

Coach Outlet: Summer is closing in at the retailer, where you can save up to 70% off for Memorial Day weekend. This sale includes up to 80% off wardrobe finds, more than 400 styles listed at less than $100, plus, you'll get an extra 15% off when you buy two or more travel pieces.

Eddie Bauer: Eddie Bauer is having a monster Memorial Day sale, with 50% off your regular price purchase in your cart and an extra 50% off clearance styles when you enter code HIKE50.

GlassesUSA: Nearly everything is on sale at GlassesUSA—a.k.a. one of our favorite places to buy glasses online. Get 60% off frames with basic Rx prescription lenses with coupon code DEAL60, 25% off contacts with code CONTACTS25 and $10 off sunglasses when you enter coupon code SUN10 through Monday, July 12.

H&M: Through Saturday, June 12, you'll save $100 on your e-gift card purchase of $100 or more on top of H&M's everyday sale items.

Kate Spade: Spending more will pay off at Kate Spade through Monday, May 31, since you'll get 30% off when you spend $250 or more and 40% off your order of $500+. To get these discounts, enter coupon code VACAY at checkout.

Kate Spade Surprise: Customers can save up to a whopping 75% at Kate Spade's massive Surprise Sale. You can also get a handbag plus a large wallet for just $69 when you plug in coupon code MAKEAMATCH at checkout.

LOFT: Stock up on summer essentials including tanks, tees and shorts, at LOFT through Monday, May 31, when you use coupon code SUMMER at checkout to save 50%.

Michael Kors: Through Tuesday, June 1, at 5:29 a.m EST, you can shop the retailer's Memorial Day event to save up to 60% off on select sale and regular-price items, including popular handbags, apparel and more. There's no code required—just add your favorites to your cart to score them at their marked-down prices!

Nordstrom: Through Sunday, June 6, you can shop the department store's ginormous Half-Yearly Sale to get a wide variety of men’s and women’s apparel at incredible discounts—just in time for summer.

The Outnet: The designer haven is offering up to an eye-popping 85% off its clearance styles for a limited time.

Old Navy: Right now, take up to 50% off a wide variety of summer apparel, with styles available for less than $10. Better yet, those who sign up for an Old Navy credit card will get an extra 20% off their first purchase.

REI: Through Monday, May 31, the site is hosting its biggest sale of the year—the Anniversary Sale—with markdowns of up to 50% off on outdoor apparel. Better yet, those who sign up for a lifetime REI membership ($20) can use coupon code ANNV21 to take 20% off both a single full-price item and one eligible REI Outlet item—you’ll know it’s an outlet pick if the price ends in .73.

Rebecca Minkoff: Use code SUN25 at checkout at Rebecca Minkoff to get an extra 25% off your purchase this Memorial Day.

Revolve: Get up to 50% off best-loved designers at the site right now, including Helmut Lang, Veronica Beard and more through the end of the month.

Saks Fifth Avenue: The designer sale is on at Saks, with discounts of up to 80% on select top-rated clothes, shoes and accessories.

Shein: In addition to the 30 to 60% you'll get off your order for the store's summer pre-sale, you can use coupon code PRESALE2021 to take 10% off orders of $29 or more and 15% off with $69.

Shopbop: Shopbop is offering shoppers up to 50% off designer picks (think Alexander Wang, Stuart Weitzman and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi) for a limited time.

Venus Swim: Get swimsuits for women for up to 40% off, plus, enjoy an extra 20% off with coupon code HERO21.

Mattresses and bedding

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress for less.

Amerisleep: Through Monday, June 7, take 30% off any mattress with coupon code MD30. You'll also get a Comfort bundle, comprised of one to two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector, normally valued at $399, free of charge.

Avocado Mattress: Through Monday, June 7, save $100 on hybrid and latex mattresses at Avocado with coupon code HONOR, $250 on the brand’s new luxury plush mattress with coupon code MEMORIALDAY and $50 on linen sheets and covers with coupon code GRATITUDE.

Bear Mattress: Through Monday, June 7, enjoy 25% off sitewide and get a free gift set of two cloud pillows and a sheet set valued at as much as $250 with coupon code MD25.

Brooklyn Bedding: From now until Monday, May 31, enter coupon code MEMORIAL30 for 30% off sitewide at the store's Memorial Day 2021 sale. Whether you need a new pillow or some cozy sheets, there’s a lot of great options to be found.

Buffy: Everything is on sale at the soft-as-a-cloud bedding company, which is currently offering 15% off sitewide with code CHILLOUT.

Casper: Through Monday, May 31, you can save 15% on all mattresses—including the original model our own editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, sleeps on—and 10% on everything else using promo code MEMDAY21. You can also use our coupon code REVIEWED to save $100 on select mattresses.

Cocoon by Sealy: Shop the retailer’s biggest offer ever of 35% off mattresses plus two free pillows and a sheet set through Monday, May 31.

DreamCloud: For a limited time, shoppers can take $200 off every mattress purchase and get $299 to $399 worth of free accessories, including cooling pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set, to boot.

Gravity: Gravity makes our favorite weighted blanket, the Gravity weighted blanket, and right now, you can get it for a huge discount with our exclusive coupon code USAT20, which takes 20% off sitewide through Monday, May 31.

Helix Sleep: Get $100 off any mattress and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY100, $150 off orders of $1,250 or more and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY150 or $200 off on orders of $1,750 or more and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY200.

Nectar: Receive up to $399 worth of free sleep accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) with the purchase of any Nectar mattress (note that twin and twin XL sizes will receive $299 in free accessories).

Nest Bedding: Until Monday, June 7, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products.

Purple: Through Monday, June 7, save up to $200 on the mattress of your choice, plus an additional $150 to $200 on select pillow and sheets add-ons.

PlushBeds: One of the biggest mattress deals we've seen this year comes from PlushBeds, which is offering up to a whopping $1,250 off its beds through Monday, May 31, along with a free sheet set and a mattress protector. You can also get 25% off the company’s bedding selection and mattress topper selection.

Puffy: Use our exclusive coupon code USAT350 during Puffy’s Memorial Day Sale to get $350 off your mattress purchase plus two free pillows.

Tempur-Pedic: Through Monday, June 7, save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and receive $300 worth of accessories of your choosing with any mattress and foundation purchase when you enter coupon code 300FREE.

Tuft & Needle: From now through Monday, May 31, you can save up to 20% sitewide at Tuft & Needle. This includes 15% off our favorite mattress-in-a-box, the Tuft & Needle original mattress, which we loved for its supportive-yet-giving surface and versatility for all sleeping positions.

Saatva: You'll save $200 on your purchase of $985 or more through Monday, May 31, at Saatva.

Vaya: Through Monday, June 7, get $300 off any mattress with coupon code VAYA300, plus a free pillow.

Zoma: Use coupon code WIN150 to save $150 on any mattress, plus, get a free pillow. You can also buy one pillow and get another one for half off when you enter promo code BOGO50 at checkout through Monday, June 7.

Lifestyle

You don't need garden space for beautiful fresh herbs.

AeroGarden: AeroGarden is offering 20% off sitewide on its cult-loved planter systems, which we found lived up to its claim of "growing plants five times faster in water than soil," when you enter coupon code SUMMER20.

Bed Bath & Beyond: The home goods store is offering up to 40% off summer essentials, including patio furniture and printed dinnerware.

Misfits Market: This online value grocer is offering new members35% off with coupon code MAYSAVE35 through Monday, May 31. We found it's a great way for new home chefs to explore their more adventurous sides.

Vistaprint: Through Tuesday, June 20, you can take 20% off stickers, postcards and more at Vistaprint.

