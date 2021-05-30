Memorial Day sales: Kohl's is having a blowout event with tons of patio furniture deals

We've found all the best deals from the Kohl's Memorial Day sale.

Memorial Day 2021 is this Monday, May 31, and if socially-distant barbecues aren’t your speed, we’ve got some awesome news for you: You can shop the weekend away thanks to incredible savings events at customer-loved retailers, such as Walmart, Wayfair and—drumroll, please!—Kohl’s! The site that’s home to everything from furniture and clothes to everything in-between is offering top-notch two-day Memorial Day deals for the holiday, allowing you to save major moolah—and, of course, we have all of the juicy details.

Running through Monday, May 31, you'll not only be privy to a huge selection of incredible markdowns, you can get $10 off your order of $25 with promo code TAKE10 at checkout. (Note that this code only works once per order, so if you buy more than one item, you'll still receive just $10 off.) You'll also earn $5 in Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent, which you'll be able to spend between Tuesday, June 1, and Sunday, June 20.

One of the most exciting price drops we spotted at this holiday sale is the customer-loved Sonoma Goods for Life Tramonto wicker patio chair set. Once $549.99, it's now discounted to $357.49 and falls even further to $347.99 with the coupon code TAKE10 for a whopping $202.50 in savings! Available in a gorgeous neutral hue, this top-rated seating set boasts all-weather wicker construction and comes complete with accompanying seat and back cushions. According to the 4.6-star rating from Kohl’s customers, buyers were thrilled with the excellent quality, noting that it was super comfortable too.

Below, check out even more awesome discounts up for grabs at the savingspalooza.

The best deals to shop from the Kohl’s Memorial Day sale

