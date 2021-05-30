Memorial Day sales: There are tons of amazing appliances marked down at Best Buy right now
Tell us the truth: How old is your refrigerator? (Or your stove, washing machine or microwave, for that matter?) Maybe your dishwasher has been making weird noises you've just grown used to, or your dryer leaves your clothes sopping wet. Whatever the case may be, if you've been anxiously holding out hope that your major appliance won't completely tank out on you at any given moment to avoid shelling out the big bucks, it's high time you breathed a big ole' sigh of relief. The Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale has officially gone live, with some great deals on appliances of all kinds worth taking a look at.
In addition to crazy price drops you'll find on all of the large-ticket items mentioned above, you'll get 5 to 10% off LG bundles.
For instance, you can pick up the LG WT7300CW smart top-load washer, which we deemed one of our favorite top-load washers, from $699.99, which is down $200 from its original price of $899.99. We hailed this machine as the perfect model for anyone who washes lots of delicates and sportswear, since it was one of the most gentle of all of the appliances we tested. The clear glass lid also lets you see what's happening while the wash is going, which is admittedly pretty cool.
Looking for something else specific, or curious what might catch your eye and inspire you to upgrade? Here are the best appliance deals you can find during Best Buy's Memorial Day appliances sale.
The best deals to buy from the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance Sale
Washers and dryers
Get the GE GTW720BSNWS High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer for $699.99 (Save $65)
Get the LG DLE7300WE Electric Dryer for $699.99 (Save $200 to $250)
Get the Samsung WF45R6100AC/US Stackable Front-Load Washer for $699.99 (Save $200)
Get the GE GTW720BSNWS Top-Load Washing Machine at Best Buy for $699.99 (Save $65)
Get the Maytag MVW6200KW Top-Load Washer at Best Buy for $719.99 (Save $80)
Get the Maytag MER6600 30-Inch Electric Range at Best Buy for $719.99 (Save $80 to $85)
Get the Whirlpool WED5100HW Top-Load Dryer at Best Buy from $719.99 (Save $80 to $90)
Get the LG WM4000HWA Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer from $748.99 (Save $251 to $301)
Get the Samsung WA54R7200AW Top-Load Washer from $779.99 (Save $120 to $190)
Get the Samsung DVE45R6300V/A3 Stackable Smart Electric Dryer for $779.99 (Save $210)
Get the LG WT7800CV Smart Top-Load Washer from $799.99 (Save $300 to $350)
Get the Maytag MED6230 Top-Load Dryer at Best Buy from $809.99 (Save $90 to $100)
Get the Maytag MHW6630HW Front-Load Washer from $899.99 (Save $100 to $110)
Get the Maytag MED6630HC Electric Dryer from $899.99 (Save $100 to 110)
Get the LG DLEX7900BE Smart Electric Dryer for $949.99 (Save $350)
Ovens and ranges
Get the Amana AGR5330BAS Gas Range at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $150)
Get the Amana NTW4516FW Top-Load Washer at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $55)
Get the Amana AER6303MFS Electric Range for $499.99 (Save $150)
Get the Whirlpool WFG320M0BB Gas Range at Best Buy from $584.99 (Save $65)
Get the Insignia NS-TDRE75W1 Front-Load Dryer at Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $100)
Get the LG LREL6325F Electric Convection Range from $989.99 (Save $110 to $120)
Get the LG LSE4611ST Electric Range for $1,099.99 (Save $500)
Get the Whirlpool WGE745COFS Double Oven Electric Convection Range $1,349.99 (Save $150)
Get the KitchenAid KSDB900ESS Dual-Fuel Convection Range for $2,789.99 (Save $310)
Refrigerators
Get the Insignia NS-RTM18BK8Q Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $449.99 (Save $100)
Get the Insignia NS-UZ14WHO Convertible Freezer/Refrigerator from $479.99 (Save $120)
Get the Whirlpool WRT311FZDW Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $799.99 (Save $85 to $150)
Get the GE GFE28GYNFS French-Door Refrigerator from $1,999.99 (Save $725)
Get the Whirlpool WRX735SHDZ French-Door Refrigerator for $2,159.99 (Save $240 to $250)
Get the LG LFXS26596S French-Door-in-Door Refrigerator for $2,299.99 (Save $750)
Dishwashers
Get the LG LDF5545ST Built-In Dishwasher from $409.99 (Save $220)
Get the GE GPT225SSLSS Portable Dishwasher for $598.50 (Save $86.49)
Get the LG LDP6810BD Top-Control Dishwasher from $899.99 (Save $100 to $105)
Get the Samsung DW80R995OUT Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher from $899 (Save $100 to $150)
Get the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Built-In Dishwasher for $989.99 (Save $110)
Small kitchen appliances
Get the Insignia NS-MW07BK0 Compact Microwave at Best Buy for $69.99 (Save $10)
Get the Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Air Fryer for $79.99 (Save $40)
Get the GEJVM316ORFSS Over-the-Range Microwave from $197.99 (Save $52 to $74)
Get the Whirlpool WMH31017HS Over-the-Range Microwave at Best Buy from $242.99 (Save $27 to $34)
Shop the Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 Sale
