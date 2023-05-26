Memorial Day weekend air travel expected to increase by 11% from last year

It’s a busy morning at Pittsburgh International Airport, with today slated to be the busiest day of the Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day — that’s an increase of 11% from last year.

AAA says this is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when it started tracking holiday travel. Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bethel Park police lieutenant taken into federal custody Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail Woman arrested, charged after allegedly spraying pepper spray on court employees in Munhall VIDEO: Steelers’ T.J. Watt talks about viral slip into pool, goals for 2023 season DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts