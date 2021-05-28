Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the worst in 7 years — for these reasons

Clayton Jarvis
·5 min read
Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the worst in 7 years &#x002014; for these reasons
Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the worst in 7 years — for these reasons

Millions of Americans hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend are in for a shock when they fill their gas tanks. Average pump prices for the holiday are the highest since 2014, according to auto club AAA.

Travel demand is on the rise as more people are fully vaccinated. That, along with traditional seasonal factors, has boosted the typical U.S. gas price to around $3.04 a gallon, way up from a little under $2 last year at this time.

Here's a closer look at the reasons the cost of gas has been going up, plus some tips on ways to save money to help pay for your costlier fill-ups.

1. The COVID vaccine effect

San Diego, CA USA - Mar 17 2021: Woman wearing a mask gets vaccinated in her left arm for covid 19 at a gymnasium in San Diego by a firefighter wearing a face shield
Karen Dole / Shutterstock

As more Americans get their shots and life begins to return to something closer to normal, people are likely to drive and fly more. And that activity will contribute to rising fuel costs.

AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel for Memorial Day, mostly by car and plane. That’s a 60% increase over last year’s holiday weekend and a sign that summer travel will be robust.

“With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead,” says Jeanette McGee, a AAA spokeswoman, in a news release.

You might want to consider replacing your vehicle with a more fuel-efficient model. If you got money back from the IRS this year, you could turn your tax refund into a new set of wheels.

2. Summer gas blends cost more

Couple driving convertible car enjoying a summer day at sunset
Stokkete / Shutterstock

During warmer months, gasoline has a greater chance of evaporating from your car’s fuel system, producing more smog. So the government requires Americans to use cleaner-burning fuel in summer to help lower emissions, says GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking website.

Refiners produce gasoline blends meant to reduce evaporation, and that's a more expensive process. Those blends can cost up to 15 cents more per gallon, according to the service station trade group NACS.

A good way to fight higher gas costs is by shopping around for lower prices, because what you pay can vary by up to $1 a gallon within the typical metro area, GasBuddy says.

Using a variety of tactics to save on the cost of driving will be a smart strategy this summer — but, then again, it's always a wise practice. For example, regular comparison shopping for car insurance can save you as much as $1,100 a year, various studies have found.

3. Crude oil prices have been going up

Industry oil barrels or chemical drums stacked up.container of barrels of hydrocarbons.hazardous waste of black and blue tank oil.Stack Of Oil barrels in plant.
RachenStocker / Shutterstock

As with gasoline, the cost of crude oil tanked in 2020 while COVID-19 was wrecking economies and stopping people from traveling. To prop up oil prices, the OPEC cartel and its allies slashed oil production.

OPEC has been slow to boost output again, and crude prices have responded by surging higher. After a year of soft prices, West Texas Intermediate crude has been trading in the mid-$60 a barrel range, and Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude prices to hit $75 by the end of June. It topped $69 on Friday.

OPEC and the allies announced on April 1 that they'd gradually raise production, which could help stabilize prices.

Though gas prices are going up, mortgage rates remain historically low — meaning if you're a homeowner, one way to offset the cost of fuel is by refinancing your home loan. Mortgage data and technology provider Black Knight said this week that 14.1 million homeowners could save an average $287 a month by refinancing.

4. Refineries have been plagued by problems

Oil Refinery and Smoke Stacks with Clear, Blue Sky - Los Angeles, California.
Paul W Thompson / Shutterstock

It's been one thing after another for the refineries that turn crude into gasoline. Weeks ago, a cyberattack temporarily shut down the Colonial Pipeline in the eastern U.S. and led to refinery shutdowns, gas shortages and lineups at the pumps for days.

Last year, plummeting fuel sales triggered by COVID had the oil and gas industry reeling. By late 2020 there were more than a dozen refinery closures that reduced U.S. production by more than 1 billion barrels per day.

"It's possible some capacity could come back online in the 2022-2023 timeframe, but by and large, we think these closure announcements will mostly prove permanent," Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins said about the refinery shutdowns in a December report.

U.S. oil and gas producers lost tens of thousands of jobs last year, forcing laid-off workers to lean on their credit cards more than usual. If that's what you've been doing, a lower-interest debt consolidation loan can cut the amount you pay in interest charges each month — and help you afford the higher prices at the pump.

5. Stimulus checks have pumped up spending

Extreme close-up of Federal coronavirus stimulus check provided to all Americans from the United States Treasury in 2020, showing the statue of liberty.
William Sawalich / Shutterstock

Since President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package two months ago, Americans have been receiving a third round of stimulus checks for up to $1,400 each. The aid has helped lift gas prices by prompting consumers to get out and shop.

Goldman Sachs estimated that $2 trillion in economic stimulus spending over 2021 and 2022 could pump up U.S. oil demand by roughly 200,000 barrels a day. If supplies don't keep up, that higher demand will mean even higher fuel prices.

With gasoline already more expensive, another way to balance out those costs is by spending less on other purchases.

You might download a free browser add-on that will point you in the direction of lower prices and other savings every time you shop online.

Recommended Stories

  • Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer season. Will it feel that way in Kansas City?

    The Memorial Day weekend in Kansas City will feel more like spring or fall rather than summer, as temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below normal.

  • Germany apologizes for colonial-era 'genocide' in Namibia

    German soldiers killed some 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama people in a 1904-1908 campaign after a revolt against land seizures by colonists in what historians and the United Nations have long called the first genocide of the 20th century.While Germany has previously acknowledged "moral responsibility" for the killings, it had avoided making an official apology for the massacres to avoid compensation claims.In a statement announcing an agreement with Namibia following more than five years of negotiations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the events of the German colonial period should be named "without sparing or glossing over them".The German funding will directly benefit the genocide-affected communities, he said.Namibia's President Hage Geingob welcomed the "historic" move, but Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro dismissed a deal agreed by the two governments as "an insult" because it did not include payment of reparations.

  • Sirius XM Stock Looks Cheap, Analyst Says. Liberty Sirius Looks Cheaper Still.

    Liberty Sirius has a nearly 40% upside to Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne's target price of $58. Sirius XM has a more than 20% upside.

  • Top general in Middle East reassessing US position in region

    Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks out on Iran, Syria, Yemen and Saudi Arabia amid concerns that ISIS could re-form.

  • Japan to consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines amid calls to help Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Taiwan, which hailed the move and urged a swift decision. Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 1% of its people, while Japan has secured more than 400 million doses, or double what its adult population needs. "We think it's important to ensure fair access to safe and effective vaccines in every country and region towards achieving universal health coverage," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

  • Goldman says China is no longer center of commodities pricing

    While commodity prices fell after Chinese warnings over onshore speculation, "the fundamental path in key commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans remains orientated towards incremental tightness in H2, with scant evidence of a supply response sufficient to derail this bull market." The market is beginning to reflect this, as copper prices are increasingly driven by Western manufacturing data rather their Chinese counterparts, it said. "This is a role reversal from the bull market of the 2000's, with China now the incumbent consumer as the U.S. was when emerging Chinese demand squeezed out marginal U.S consumers," Goldman said.

  • Anti-Semitism claims 'ridiculous': Hungary's Orban

    Asked by a reporter on Friday (May 28) about British opposition parties' concerns about some of Orban's previous comments, the 57-year-old said that while he was firm in his anti-immigration views, they were not based on ethnicity.Orban said any criticism he has made of Hungary-born U.S. businessman George Soros was based on his views and activities on issues of migration.A maverick nationalist who has locked horns with the EU over a perceived erosion of democratic standards in Hungary and rows over immigration, Orban is currently working to build a new conservative alliance within Europe.He was hosted by Johnson at 10 Downing Street to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries following the UK's departure from the European Union.

  • Money is cheap, let's spend it -White House $6 trillion budget message

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday unveiled a $6 trillion budget proposal that would ramp up spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change, arguing it makes good fiscal sense to invest now, when the cost of borrowing is cheap, and reduce deficits later. The first comprehensive budget offered by Democratic President Joe Biden faces strong opposition from Republican lawmakers, who want to tamp down U.S. government spending and reject his plans to hike taxes on the rich and big corporations. Biden's plan for fiscal year 2022 calls for $6.01 trillion in spending and $4.17 trillion in revenues, a 36.6% increase from 2019 outlays, before the coronavirus pandemic bumped up spending.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, BP and Ford Motor

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alibaba, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley, BP and Ford Motor

  • U.S. drivers to get hit by soaring pump prices over Memorial Day holiday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. motorists will see the highest gasoline prices in seven years when they hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer driving season, as fuel demand surges alongside coronavirus vaccination rates. Further, some areas of the country, such as Washington, D.C., are still seeing a high percentage of gas station outages, after the nation's top fuel pipeline temporarily shut down earlier this month. Retail gasoline prices are at about $3.04 a gallon on average nationwide, the most expensive since 2014, data from the American Automobile Association showed.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Probe launched into death of Black man whose nose was pinched shut by officers

    Following a lawsuit from the widow and a whistleblower, a town launches investigation into local police for conduct leading to Black man’s death

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’